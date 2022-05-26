Clinton’s annual 155th May Ball draws ‘full house’

100 Mile’s Dell and Debbie Rempel and Aleta and Faron Bryan borrowed outfits from Peter Skene Ogden Secondary’s drama class to attend Clinton’s 155th annual May Ball. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press). 100 Mile’s Dell and Debbie Rempel and Aleta and Faron Bryan borrowed outfits from Peter Skene Ogden Secondary’s drama class to attend Clinton’s 155th annual May Ball. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press). Charlene Boscott said the 155th annual May Ball was a success. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press). Frank Caputo and Odette Dempsey-Caputo participated in the 155th annual Clinton May Ball last Saturday, May 21. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press). John and Veronica Braico, Barbara and Trevor Engel and Laurie and Mike Woodland attended the 155th annual Clinton May Ball last Saturday, May 21. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press). MLA Jackie Tegart participated in the 155th annual Clinton May Ball last Saturday, May 21. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press). Gil Kurtz and Nor Parke participated in the 155th annual Clinton May Ball last Saturday, May 21. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press). John and Veronica Braico at the 155th annual May Bay. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press). Edith and Steven Illes. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press). Frank Caputo and Odette Dempsey-Caputo participated in the 155th annual Clinton May Ball last Saturday, May 21. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press). Sandi Burrage. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 10 Mile Free Press) Ilona Illes, Ursula Brunsch, Edina Taylor and Karen Taylor, attended the 155th anniversary Clinton May Ball. (Kelly Sinoski photo- 100 Mile Free Press). Megan Burrage. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Doris Jensen leans on her decorated car outside the annual May Ball. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press). Linda Stacey, Marie Forster, Jim Jensen, Doris Jensen and Calvin Jensen have been attending Clinton’s May Ball for years. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Back: Linda Stacey, Marie Forster and (front):Doris Jensen, Calvin Jensen and Jim Jensen have been attending Clinton’s May Ball for years. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Clinton’s 155th May Ball went off without a hitch Saturday.

About 150 people – most of them dressed in period clothing – attended the sold-out event, which featured a lavish dinner by the Clinton Legion’s Ladies Auxiliary, Sim’ya Ukrainian dancers from Kamloops and music by Vic’s Dance Band, of Kelowna.

“It was a full house,” organizer Charlene Boscott said Tuesday. “It was wonderful. More people than usual dressed up in period costumes and that was lovely.”

Boscott said she was pleased the weather held out for the event, the first full May Ball since the pandemic.

The ball had been held in a pared-down fashion the past two years to preserve its status as the longest continuously-running event of its kind in Canada.

This year’s theme was “Logging in the Cariboo.”

Fabian Dube and Marie Anderson were named the ball’s finest couple, while Jozef Stencil was the most dapper gentleman and Bernice Weihs-Anderson the most elegant lady.

Larry and Sue Auston were the grand prize winners of a trip to Echo Valley Guest Ranch, valued at more than $7,000 and donated by the guest ranch.

The ball will be followed this Saturday, May 28, with a parade at 11 a.m., Clinton BCRA Rodeo at 1 p.m. and rodeo dance returns at 8 p.m., featuring Tanner Dawson.

A pancake breakfast is set for Sunday at 9 a.m., ahead of a second day of rodeo action.



