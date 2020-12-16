Clinton residents cram the cruiser

Event raises $4,370, more than 400 pounds of toys and 1,162 pounds of food.

The Village of Clinton pulled together Saturday to Cram the Cruiser, raising $4,370, more than 400 pounds of toys and 1,162 pounds of food.

Clinton Coun. Sandi Burrage, who organized the event with RCMP Const. Marika Masters, said the event was “awesome,” noting the donations will stay in Clinton and support local families.

The E. Fry Society also donated prize baskets consisting of gift cards and items purchased from Clinton businesses. Everyone who donated had their name entered.

Winners of the gift baskets included Wade and Daniella Dyck, Lillian Fehr and Linda Marlin.

The Cram the Cruiser event had been scheduled for Dec. 5, but a B.C. ban on public gatherings caused it to be postponed.

On Dec. 7 Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said drive-by events such as toy and food drop-offs were allowed to go ahead.

