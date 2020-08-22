Clinton receives funding to update, expand historic walking tour

Providing an online version of the map is one option being discussed

The Village of Clinton has received $20,000 in funding from the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association (CCCTA), which will go toward revising, updating, and expanding its historic walking tour.

Mayor Susan Swan says the project, which will involve staff and Clinton Museum volunteers. will help economic development in the community.

“We can work on the brochure over the fall and winter, and hopefully have it available for next tourist season,” she said.

The historic walking tour has been around for some time and provides an opportunity for a self-guided tour through Clinton’s historic sites and buildings. While most of the sites are downtown, Swan says the walking trail extends as far north as the Clinton Pioneer Cemetery, and to the west along Kelly Lake Road as far as the Catholic church.

“We want to add some new sites to it, so we need to do the research and write-ups for this and get pictures,” she says. The pictures will go in the brochure, and there is also a blown-up version of the picture and a write-up at each site. In some cases, the original building no longer exists or has been renovated, so the historical pictures provide a guide to what was formerly at the site or what the building originally looked like.

“We’re hoping to have some Indigenous content [in the revised brochure],” Swan continues. “We’ve had people asking about the Native cemetery on Carson Street, and we’d like to include some history on that.”

The walking tour is currently only available as a brochure, of which a limited number are available at the Clinton Village office. People can do the tour without the brochure, but Swan says it’s more effective if they have a copy of it.

“It’s an economic development thing,” she says of the brochure. “We want to increase the number of benches on the main street where people can rest and look at the brochure before hopefully going into our businesses.”

Swan said they are also considering whether they should put the tour online but no decision has been made.

“We’re looking for suggestions about what people would like to see added. We’re in the preliminary planning stages right now, so any new suggestions are welcome.” Anyone with suggestions about additions to the tour can contact the Village office at admin@village.clinton.bc.ca.

