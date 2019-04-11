Clinton Health Centre closed April 12

The Clinton Health Centre will be closed on Friday, April 12, as Interior Health does not have a replacement for the nurse that day. Please mark your calendars accordingly.

Proposed Fall Fair: public planning session

On Tuesday, April 16 Integris Credit Union/Insurance will host the first planning meeting for a proposed Community Fall Fair event. Organizer Katie McCullough says that most community groups have now received a letter presenting an event outline.

Integris came up with the idea to hold a Fall Fair-style event in Reg Conn Park this September, then spread the word in hopes of creating a community-wide collaboration, with each participating organization or group looking after a particular project. Integris has a vision of a community event that includes great “food, music, kids’ activities, arts, crafts, beverage gardens, contests, farmers’ market, loggers’ show and much more.”

At the April 16 meeting, an event date will be determined if there is enough interest in proceeding. If you or your organization would like to get involved with the Fall Fair, be sure to send a representative along to the meeting. All interested individuals are welcome to attend the meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m. at Integris Credit Union (1507 Cariboo Highway).

David Stoddart School news

The After School Arts and Sports Initiative is thriving at DSS, with an active group of young participants. The program is lucky to have many excellent mentors and provides useful resources to its students, who have been able to participate in a variety of activities that would otherwise be unavailable to the school. Students who attend the After School program have been able to interact with artists, fitness enthusiasts, and chefs. The program runs four days a week from 3 to 5 p.m. at the school.

This spring, the Kindergarten/Grade 1 class was visited by local Elder and author Dorothy Jepp, who read her story aloud to the group. High school student Shyla McColl was recognized for her win in the Regional Remembrance Day poetry contest. Her entry now travels to Ottawa to compete in the Canada-wide division. Congratulations, Shyla!

Attention, parents of high school students. Are you wondering what is next for your child’s education, or what is required to graduate? A graduation information session for parents will be offered by Mrs. Downs and Mrs. Pickering at the school on Thursday, April 18 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will also include valuable information about graduation changes to the B.C. curriculum.

The next PAC Meeting will also take place on April 18, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the school. DSS will be closed on April 19 for Good Friday, and will also be closed April 22 for Easter Monday, and on April 23 for a Professional Development Day.

Don’t forget that the school is also hard at work on the annual “Share our Story” evening, which takes place Thursday, May 2 to showcase student learning through yearly projects. “Share Our Story” begins at 5:30 p.m. and includes dinner. Stay tuned for more details about the evening.

The David Stoddart 2019 graduating class has created a fundraising website to sell hanging baskets, flowers, potting soil, and more. To support the grads and their programs, visit https://davidstoddart.growingsmilesfundraising.com/home.

The fundraiser only accepts cash or cheques, so payment is acceptable upon order pick-up at the school.

Orders will be available for pick-up on Friday, May 31 at the DSS main office during school hours.

Clinton VFD seeks new members

The Clinton Volunteer Fire Department is seeking new recruits, who can join the department after providing a criminal record check and drivers’ abstract.

The VFD meets Mondays at 7 p.m. in the Clinton Fire Hall. No experience is necessary to join, as training will be provided to new members. Practices include practical exercises and courses required by the Fire Commissioner’s Office.

Do you have Clinton news? Contact Raven Nyman at ravenbrookn@hotmail.com.

For more information, contact the Clinton Village office.

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘Mammoth’ donkeys stand tall at B.C. interior sanctuary

Just Posted

Crime Stoppers revisit mysterious case of sunken Bella Coola vessel

The Pacific Grizzly went down in the Bella Coola Harbour in 2015

Snowing in the South Cariboo

April snow showers occurring in the area

Annual autism gathering looking for community support

‘It is our hope that with community awareness will result in each person with ASD feeling accepted and valued for their unique personalities and gifts.’

Clinton Health Centre closed April 12

The Clinton Health Centre will be closed on Friday, April 12, as… Continue reading

Council considers resident suggestion on attracting more traffic into downtown core

Secondary suites policy expected soon

B.C. North Coast residents to Ottawa: ‘We can’t make a living fishing’

Lax Kw’alaams mayor, Prince Rupert biologist speak to standing committee on Fisheries and Oceans

B.C. man convicted of criminally harassing ex-wife online denied bail

Patrick Fox was convicted of illegally possessing a firearm and criminal harassment

Keeping Canada’s power on will require 20,000 new workers by 2022

Almost 107,000 people are employed directly in the electricity industry in Canada

Scheer repeats alleged libel, goads Trudeau to follow through on lawsuit threat

Trudeau had threatened to sue Scheer for his comments on the SNC-Lavalin affair

U.S. charges Wikileaks’ Assange with conspiring with Manning

U.S. has charged Julian Assange with conspiring with Chelsea Manning to break into a classified government computer

B.C. criminal casino cash-outs fail to turn up in independent audit

Cheques show ‘no systemic pattern’ of money laundering at River Rock Casino

B.C. introduces law to require cars, trucks sold by 2040 be zero emission

The legislation would apply to new vehicles for sale or lease

Book-banning discussed as Chilliwack trustee’s motion on parental consent fails

‘This is Alabama time, and we should stay away from it,’ board chair argues

‘Single non-white jacket’: RCMP write personal ad to find lost coat’s owner

A jacket with ‘something valuable’ in pocket was found behind North Vancouver Salvation Army

Most Read