Clinton Health Centre closed April 12

The Clinton Health Centre will be closed on Friday, April 12, as Interior Health does not have a replacement for the nurse that day. Please mark your calendars accordingly.

Proposed Fall Fair: public planning session

On Tuesday, April 16 Integris Credit Union/Insurance will host the first planning meeting for a proposed Community Fall Fair event. Organizer Katie McCullough says that most community groups have now received a letter presenting an event outline.

Integris came up with the idea to hold a Fall Fair-style event in Reg Conn Park this September, then spread the word in hopes of creating a community-wide collaboration, with each participating organization or group looking after a particular project. Integris has a vision of a community event that includes great “food, music, kids’ activities, arts, crafts, beverage gardens, contests, farmers’ market, loggers’ show and much more.”

At the April 16 meeting, an event date will be determined if there is enough interest in proceeding. If you or your organization would like to get involved with the Fall Fair, be sure to send a representative along to the meeting. All interested individuals are welcome to attend the meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m. at Integris Credit Union (1507 Cariboo Highway).

David Stoddart School news

The After School Arts and Sports Initiative is thriving at DSS, with an active group of young participants. The program is lucky to have many excellent mentors and provides useful resources to its students, who have been able to participate in a variety of activities that would otherwise be unavailable to the school. Students who attend the After School program have been able to interact with artists, fitness enthusiasts, and chefs. The program runs four days a week from 3 to 5 p.m. at the school.

This spring, the Kindergarten/Grade 1 class was visited by local Elder and author Dorothy Jepp, who read her story aloud to the group. High school student Shyla McColl was recognized for her win in the Regional Remembrance Day poetry contest. Her entry now travels to Ottawa to compete in the Canada-wide division. Congratulations, Shyla!

Attention, parents of high school students. Are you wondering what is next for your child’s education, or what is required to graduate? A graduation information session for parents will be offered by Mrs. Downs and Mrs. Pickering at the school on Thursday, April 18 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will also include valuable information about graduation changes to the B.C. curriculum.

The next PAC Meeting will also take place on April 18, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the school. DSS will be closed on April 19 for Good Friday, and will also be closed April 22 for Easter Monday, and on April 23 for a Professional Development Day.

Don’t forget that the school is also hard at work on the annual “Share our Story” evening, which takes place Thursday, May 2 to showcase student learning through yearly projects. “Share Our Story” begins at 5:30 p.m. and includes dinner. Stay tuned for more details about the evening.

The David Stoddart 2019 graduating class has created a fundraising website to sell hanging baskets, flowers, potting soil, and more. To support the grads and their programs, visit https://davidstoddart.growingsmilesfundraising.com/home.

The fundraiser only accepts cash or cheques, so payment is acceptable upon order pick-up at the school.

Orders will be available for pick-up on Friday, May 31 at the DSS main office during school hours.

Clinton VFD seeks new members

The Clinton Volunteer Fire Department is seeking new recruits, who can join the department after providing a criminal record check and drivers’ abstract.

The VFD meets Mondays at 7 p.m. in the Clinton Fire Hall. No experience is necessary to join, as training will be provided to new members. Practices include practical exercises and courses required by the Fire Commissioner’s Office.

Do you have Clinton news? Contact Raven Nyman at ravenbrookn@hotmail.com.

For more information, contact the Clinton Village office.