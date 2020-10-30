Clinton community scavenger hunt draws a crowd

Community members scoured the streets of Clinton last week in a community scavenger hunt.

More than 68 people participated in the event, which was sponsored by the Clinton, Cache Creek, Ashcroft and Area’s Elizabeth Fry Society and Gambling Awareness Week. Volunteers allowed clues in their yards, participants a Gambling Prevention Tent was set up in Reg Conn Park.

All participants received one of a total of $1,400 in prizes, while the grand prize draw – a family photo shoot package from Jennifer Bolster photography – went to Trent Huggins and Megan J Francis.

Another event is being planned for the future.

