Dan LeBlanc skied to Moose Meadows as part of the Family Fun Day in Clinton Saturday. (Kelly SInoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Clinton celebrates Family Day with fish and fun

Despite snowy conditions many still go fishing

Not even a snowstorm could deter Clinton residents from their Family Day fun.

Organizer Rolly Higginbottom said more than 50 people turned out Saturday and Sunday for two family events: a Fun Day at the Big Ski Trails Saturday and an annual Ice-Fishing Derby Sunday.

While the Saturday event was cold and clear, the ice-fishing derby occurred in the middle of a heavy snowstorm

“It went pretty good for both events,” Higginbottom said. “Our numbers were higher than I thought they would be. With the weather the way it was I thought we’d only get 10 guys (at the fishing derby).”

Stan Aie took first place in the fishing derby, which included a locally handmade cutting board, followed by Al McKay, Dennis Keen, Bob Scott and Kurtis Brown.

The events were sponsored by the Village of Clinton, which provided prizes to the participants.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

100 Mile House

 

Harper Lawrence won a fishing rod at the Clinton Family Fun Day Saturday. The event and prizes were provided through a grant acquired by the Village of Clinton. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Roland Higginbottom was pleased with a strong turnout at the Clinton Fanily Day event at the Big Bar Ski trails Saturday. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press

Marty Fennell, front, and his son Charles, went for a snowshoe as part of the Clinton Family Fun Day Saturday. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

Aleena Perkins, 5, takes a stroll at Clinton’s Family Fun Day event. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

Jessica Lawrence, left, and her daughter Harper enjoy a hot dog at Family Fun Day, while Charles Fennell, back, waits his turn. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

Dan LeBlanc serves up hotdogs during Family Fun Day in Clinton. (Kelly Sinoski photo -100 Mile Free Press).

L-r: Kurtis Brown finished in fifth place in Clinton's ice-fishing derby Sunday. He was beat out by Bob Scott, 4th place, and Al McKay, in second place. Stan Aie (not pictured) was the big winner of the weekend.(Rolly Higginbottom photo)

Dennis Keen, of Clinton, got third place in Clinton's annual ice-fishing derby. (Rolly Higginbottom photo)

