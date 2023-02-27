Clinton celebrates Family Day with fish and fun

Not even a snowstorm could deter Clinton residents from their Family Day fun.
Organizer Rolly Higginbottom said more than 50 people turned out Saturday and Sunday for two family events: a Fun Day at the Big Ski Trails Saturday and an annual Ice-Fishing Derby Sunday.
While the Saturday event was cold and clear, the ice-fishing derby occurred in the middle of a heavy snowstorm
“It went pretty good for both events,” Higginbottom said. “Our numbers were higher than I thought they would be. With the weather the way it was I thought we’d only get 10 guys (at the fishing derby).”
Stan Aie took first place in the fishing derby, which included a locally handmade cutting board, followed by Al McKay, Dennis Keen, Bob Scott and Kurtis Brown.
The events were sponsored by the Village of Clinton, which provided prizes to the participants.
