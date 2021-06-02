Clinton Art and Cultural Society says the (art) show must go on

The Clinton Art and Cultural Society is planning an Art Show and Sale for the August long weekend (July 31 and Aug. 1) at the Clinton Memorial Hall.

“Hopefully the show doesn’t get cancelled because of COVID-19. That’s our main concern,” said Nancy McMinn, the society’s president. “But we thought it was worth it to hope for the best. We pretty much know how to put it together and run it. We have the entry forms, and I type up the catalogue of entries. We need to get someone to run the silent auction, and the Psalm 23 Society helps us set up and tear down.”

The show is open to Clinton Art and Cultural Society members, who can enter for free, as well as to non-members (at a cost of $20). The society is currently taking memberships for the upcoming year, which cost $10 and are only accepted during the spring.

“We like to get people involved with organizing and running the show as well as exhibiting. In the past, we’ve only taken memberships in April and May, but we didn’t function at all last year, so we haven’t cut it off yet.”

She adds members do not just have to live in Clinton. “It’s open to anyone to join. We’ve had artists from Kamloops who are friends of artists here, and they come and spend the weekend during the show. We just want people who are energetic and produce lots of artwork.”

The society has a broad definition of what constitutes artwork.

“I’ve encountered the occasional art group that thinks painting is the only art, and doesn’t appreciate other types of artists, but we feel very different about that. We’ve had quilts, knitting, weaving, pottery, painting, fabric artists, even culinary artists. You can exhibit anything you make. If it’s original and it gives you joy and you want to share it, it’s art.”

Attendees can vote on their top three works in the show, with the overall winner receiving a prize.

There will also be a silent auction running throughout the show, which McMinn says encourages people to come back through the door and see if their bid is winning.

The society is taking donations for the silent auction, and the proceeds will go to a local organization such as the Clinton Food Bank.

“We also have a donation jar at the door, and anything we get there is donated as well. The club is well-funded with a grant, so we don’t need the donations in order to run.”

Any artists who would like to submit works for display during this year’s show have until July 15. You can register and get entry forms from McMinn by calling 250-459-2976 or emailing snirt6@gmail.com; you can also visit the Clinton Art and Cultural Society Facebook page.

Anyone interested in joining the society can contact McMinn for details, or mail a cheque for $10 to treasurer Joanne O’Flynn at P.O. Box 160, Clinton, B.C. V0K 1K0.

The society is also looking for any singers or musicians who would like to take advantage of the stage at the community hall to provide some entertainment during the show. Anyone interested should contact McMinn at the number or email above.

Most Read