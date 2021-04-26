Diana Forster

Clean-up days scheduled for Interlakes area

Diana Forster column

Lakeview Cemetery (Roe Lake) will hold its annual Clean-Up from 9 a.m. to noon, Sunday, May 2. COVID protocol must be followed. Please bring rakes, shovels, wheelbarrows, and come help restore the beauty of our peaceful little oasis.

Given that the May long weekend is not expecting visitors, and normal Deka events are not happening, Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary decided to hold its annual Clean-Up day on Earth Day, April 22.

Members clean up the ditches beside their nearest permanent neighbours. Those out walking also pick up any garbage they come across. Cans can be delivered to either Deka Firehall recycling bins or those at Mountain Spruce Community Centre.

Roe Lake & District Recreation Commission has again cancelled the August long weekend Interlakes Rodeo, due to COVID concerns.

However, you can still get breakfast for your mother on Mothers’ Day by using the drive-through take-out window at Interlakes Community Centre. The usual breakfast of pancakes/syrup, scrambled eggs, sausages and coffee will be available from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and all Mothers eat for free.

Sadly, another decades-old club is closing. Interlakes Carpet-Bowling Club will not reopen when permitted, due to a dearth of members. Especially well-known for its annual Bowl for Diabetes tournament, the club in its heyday boasted over 25 members. Happily, the 100 Mile club has graciously agreed to continue the tournament.

Belated birthday bubbly goes to Jesse Boyce, Dawn Caldwell, Mel Grahn, Ken Miller, Dan Stewart and Lola Sullivan.

Happy birthday wishes are also sent to Carel Durand, Shelly Durand, Montana Forster, Donna Jarvis and Doreen Wishart.

Belated wedding anniversary congratulations go to Johann & Ken Miller and Jenny & Dave Ostlund, both of whom celebrated 23 years on April 11.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Most Read