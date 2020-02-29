South Cariboo Citizen of the Year nominees announced

MLA Donna Barnett presents the Citizen of the Year Award to Maurene Adams in 2019. (Brendan Kyle Jure photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

By Raven Nyman

Dozens of volunteers and local business owners will soon be recognized for their contributions to the South Cariboo during the 26th annual Business Excellence and Citizen of the Year Awards on Saturday, March 7 at the 100 Mile House Community Hall.

“We have three great nominees [for Citizen of the Year] this year, so any support given is wonderful,” says Robyn Angus, Executive Director for the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce (SCCC).

“Our event is actually for the year previous, so all the awards [and nominations including] Citizen of the Year, apply for the year of 2019.”

In 2018, Maurene Adams was named Citizen of the Year (COTY). The 2019 recipient will be announced during the awards ceremony in March, which gets started at 5:30 p.m.

Jamie Hughes Rywaczuk, Ron Lister, and Mal Wood make up this year’s nominated citizens. Both Wood and Hughes Rywaczuk are nominated for a second consecutive year.

In the past, over ten citizens have been nominated for the award in a single year, but for 2019 there are just three nominees.

Jamie Hughes Rywaczuk is best known in the community as the driving force behind the project that brought a waterpark to 100 Mile House in 2018. Forming the Waterpark Society, she turned a passion for collecting pennies into play-time potential for plenty of local children who frequent Centennial Park each summer.

Last year, Forest Grove’s Ron Lister received a special award from CRD Chair Margo Wagner for his many years of community service. Lister started at the Canim Lake VFD in 1997 with a 1980 Chevy one-ton that carried 400 gallons of water on deck. In 2019, Lister retired from his position as Deputy Fire Chief.

Mal Wood is also a retired firefighter who has brought a variety of children’s fire safety events and challenges to the community since joining the South Cariboo. Wood is involved with a number of volunteer efforts in the area, too. Most notably, he is a director with the 100 Mile Historical Society and also volunteers with the 100 Mile House Wranglers hockey team.

Angus has personally worked with two of this year’s nominees through Chamber events but also knows the third nominee from other volunteer efforts in the area.

“Community members may nominate any person who has made an outstanding contribution of their time and energy for the betterment of the South Cariboo [for this award],” she explained.

The nomination process for COTY opens at the same time as the Business Excellence Awards (BEA) nominations but involves a different selection process than those awards.

“Nobody actually knows who has won it yet. Donna Barnett’s committee goes through the nominations and all the information that’s provided about them.”

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett is a past COTY recipient herself and forms part of the voting committee that includes other previous recipients of the award.

All three nominees are aware that they have been nominated by their peers, noted Angus.

“I’m hopeful for years coming that the numbers of nominees increase again because we do have a lot of great people in this community that spend a lot of time, effort, and volunteer hours,” she said.

Award winners, including 2019’s COTY, will receive an original piece of work from local artist Neil Pinkett, who is this year’s BEA artist.

Voting for the top four nominees in the Business Excellence categories begins next week on Monday, March 2.

50 cents from every drink purchased at the BEA’s bar will support the SCCC and dinner will be catered by Ulli Vogler and Sunflower Catering.

Canadian comedian Cory Mack— who has starred in her own Comedy Now special and has also been featured on CBC Radio’s The Debaters, Laugh Out Loud, The Go! Show and Madly Off in All Directions—will provide the night’s entertainment.

Tickets for the event, which includes dancing and a silent auction, are available at the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce office now.