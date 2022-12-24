Christmas musings by South Cariboo students

Mrs. Hopson’s class at Horse Lake Elementary
Logan Sanke, Grade 2
What kind of technology should Santa use in his sleigh? Magic dust
What would it be like to live in a gingerbread house? I would eat my whole house
What would you do if you got to visit Santa’s workshop? I would ask to be an elf
How do you think Rudolph rests after helping Santa deliver the presents on Christmas Eve? Rudolph sleeps in a King-sized bed
Alfred, Grade 2
What kind of technology should Santa use in his sleigh? Time travel
What would it be like to live in a gingerbread house? I would make more candy to put on my house
How do you think Rudolph rests after helping Santa deliver the presents on Christmas Eve? He can come to my house and have a feast
Odin Brar, Grade 1
What kind of technology should Santa use in his sleigh? Magic portal
What would it be like to live in a gingerbread house? I would eat the entire house and lick all the frosting
What would you do if you got to visit Santa’s workshop? I would help the elves make toys
How do you think Rudolph rests after helping Santa deliver the presents on Christmas Eve? He would take a nap and eat candy canes
Thomas, Grade 2
What kind of technology should Santa use in his sleigh? A snow globe that helps Santa
What would it be like to live in a gingerbread house? Eat everything in my way
What would you do if you got to visit Santa’s workshop? I would find my toys and run away
How do you think Rudolph rests after helping Santa deliver the presents on Christmas Eve? He eats candy canes all day
Keenan, Grade 1
What kind of technology should Santa use in his sleigh? Magic star and magic dust
What would it be like to live in a gingerbread house? I would eat my bed first
What would you do if you got to visit Santa’s workshop? I would dance with the elves
Emma Krahn, Grade 1
What kind of technology should Santa use in his sleigh? Magic star
What would it be like to live in a gingerbread house? I would eat all the gumdrops
What would you do if you got to visit Santa’s workshop? Go visit the reindeer
How do you think Rudolph rests after helping Santa deliver the presents on Christmas Eve? Rudolph goes to Hawaii
Kylee Dufresne, Grade 1
What kind of technology should Santa use in his sleigh? An iPad
What would it be like to live in a gingerbread house? Rainbow licorice for breakfast
What would you do if you got to visit Santa’s workshop? I would party with the elves
How do you think Rudolph rests after helping Santa deliver the presents on Christmas Eve? He will eat hay
Brynleigh Gough, Grade 2
What kind of technology should Santa use in his sleigh? Apple phone
What would it be like to live in a gingerbread house? I would eat my bed first
How do you think Rudolph rests after helping Santa deliver the presents on Christmas Eve? Rudolph rests in a King’s bed
Alex Cameron Kappei, Grade 1
What kind of technology should Santa use in his sleigh? Magic dust
What would it be like to live in a gingerbread house? I would eat everything
What would you do if you got to visit Santa’s workshop? I would help Santa deliver gifts
How do you think Rudolph rests after helping Santa deliver the presents on Christmas Eve? Rudolph will sleep in a bed
John M, Grade 1
What kind of technology should Santa use in his sleigh? Apple phone
What would it be like to live in a gingerbread house? I would eat the whole house
What would you do if you got to visit Santa’s workshop? I would help the elves
How do you think Rudolph rests after helping Santa deliver the presents on Christmas Eve? He would eat lots of food and he would watch TV
Liam, Grade 2
What kind of technology should Santa use in his sleigh? Rocket technology
What would it be like to live in a gingerbread house? Eat my house in two seconds
What would you do if you got to visit Santa’s workshop? I would help Santa deliver the presents
How do you think Rudolph rests after helping Santa deliver the presents on Christmas eve? He will go to Hawaii and surf
Quinn, Grade 2
What kind of technology should Santa use in his sleigh? Rocket technology
What would it be like to live in a gingerbread house? I would eat my house in two seconds
What would you do if you got to visit Santa’s workshop? I would hug Santa
How do you think Rudolph rests after helping Santa deliver the presents on Christmas eve? He would go to Hawaii and sleep on the beach
Elizabeth, Grade 2
What kind of technology should Santa use in his sleigh? Magic dust
What would it be like to live in a gingerbread house? You could have candy for breakfast
What would you do if you got to visit Santa’s workshop? Make toys for Santa
How do you think Rudolph rests after helping Santa deliver the presents on Christmas eve? Rudolph would sleep in an ice palace
Keenan Williams, Grade 2
What kind of technology should Santa use in his sleigh? Rocket technology
What would it be like to live in a gingerbread house? I would eat my house in two seconds
What would you do if you got to visit Santa’s workshop? I would party with the elves and make a big mess
How do you think Rudolph rests after helping Santa deliver the presents on Christmas eve? He would go to Hawaii and lay on the beach
Melody, Grade 2
What kind of technology should Santa use in his sleigh? Teleportation
What would it be like to live in a gingerbread house? I would eat my gumdrop bed
What would you do if you got to visit Santa’s workshop? I would be an elf
How do you think Rudolph rests after helping Santa deliver the presents on Christmas eve? He will sleep in a King-sized bed
Maverick Zacharias, Grade 2
What kind of technology should Santa use in his sleigh? Magic star
What would it be like to live in a gingerbread house? I would eat all the lightbulbs first
What would you do if you got to visit Santa’s workshop? I would move in
How do you think Rudolph rests after helping Santa deliver the presents on Christmas eve? Rudolph will sleep in his bed
Kaiya Anderlini, Grade 2
What kind of technology should Santa use in his sleigh? Apple phone
What would it be like to live in a gingerbread house? I would eat my bed first
What would you do if you got to visit Santa’s workshop? Become an elf
How do you think Rudolph rests after helping Santa deliver the presents on Christmas eve? Rest on a King-size bed
Edie Evans, Grade 2
What kind of technology should Santa use in his sleigh? Time travel machine
What would it be like to live in a gingerbread house? I would eat my whole house
What would you do if you got to visit Santa’s workshop? I would party with the elves
How do you think Rudolph rests after helping Santa deliver the presents on Christmas eve? Rudolph sleeps all day
Freddie Boutilier
What kind of technology should Santa use in his sleigh? I think Santa should have a switch that makes the reindeer go super fast and a switch that makes them slow (which he never uses)
What would it be like to live in a gingerbread house? I think it would be amazing because I would eat it and have a nice smell
What would you do if you got to visit Santa’s workshop? I would go to the candy shop and eat all of it. And then go and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus
How do you think Rudolph rests after helping Santa deliver the presents on Christmas eve? I think he goes to a sunny beach and rests and goes swimming
newsroom@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.