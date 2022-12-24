Christmas musings by South Cariboo students

Isaiah Contreras, Kindergarten, 100 Mile Elementary: “I think Rudolph would rest by sleeping beside Santa. The reindeer are in the barn.” Jase Forrest, Kindergarten, 100 Mile Elementary: “I think Rudolph would rest by laying in the snow.” Kai Dufresne, 100 Mile Elementary: “I think Rudolph would rest by sleeping outside.” Leo Hrychyk, Kindergarten, 100 Mile Elementary: “I think Rudolph would rest by drinking water in the African Desert.” Liam Gruening, Kindergarten, 100 Mile House: “I think Rudolph would rest by going swimming with Santa.” Hunter Mitchell, Kindergarten, 100 Mile Elementary: “I think Rudolph would rest by floating in a floatie on a hot beach.” Dekker MacNeil, 100 Mile Elementary: “I think Rudolph would rest by going to bed.” Malikai Larsen, Kindergarten, 100 Mile Elementary: “I think Rudolph would rest by swimming in a swimming pool.” Octavia Connell, Kindergarten, 100 Mile Elementary: “I think Rudolph would relax by hearing Santa read to the reindeer.” Oden Hall, Kindergarten, 100 Mile House: “I think Rudolph would relax by eating marshmallows around a campfire.” Phoebe Hain, Kindergarten, 100 Mile Elementary: “I think Rudolph would rest by laying on the snow and having cookies and milk with Santa.” Addy Degraaf, Kindergarten, 100 Mile Elementary: “I think Rudolph would relax by taking a bath.” Archer Caissie, Kindergarten, 100 Mile Elementary: “I think Rudolph would rest by swimming in a pool.” Alex Cameron Kappei, 6, Horse Lake Elementary: “Rudolph will sleep in a bed.” Brynleigh, 7, Horse Lake Elementary: “Rudolph rests in a King’s bed.” Edie Evans, 7, Horse Lake Elementary: “I would party with the elves.” Elizabeth, 7, Horse Lake Elementary: “Rudolph slept in an ice palace.” Emma Krahn, 6, Horse Lake Elementary: “Rudolph goes to Hawaii.” John, 6, Horse Lake Elementary: “I would eat my whole house.” Kaiya Anderlini, 7, Horse Lake Elementary: “I would eat my bed first.” Keeran, 7, Horse Lake Elementary: “Rudolph would go to Hawaii to lay on a beach.”Ka Kylee Dufresne, 6, Horse Lake Elementary: “I would party with the elves.” Liam, 7, Horse Lake Elementary: “I would eat my Gingerbread House in two seconds.” Maverick Zacharias, 6, Horse Lake Elementary: “Rudolph will sleep in his bed.” Melody, 7, Horse Lake Elementary: “Rudolph will sleep in a King-sized bed.” Quinn, 7, Horse Lake Elementary: “Rudolph would go to Hawaii and sleep on the beach.” Alfred, 7, Horse Lake Elementary: “I would make more candy to put on my house.” Keenan, 6, Horse Lake Elementary: “I would dance with the elves.” Logan Sankey, 7, Horse Lake Elementary: “Rudolph sleeps in a King-sized bed.” Odin Brar, 6, Horse Lake Elementary: “Santa should use a magic portal in his sleigh.” Thomas, 7, Horse Lake Elementary: “I would find my toys and run away” from Santa’s workshop.

Mrs. Hopson’s class at Horse Lake Elementary

Logan Sanke, Grade 2

What kind of technology should Santa use in his sleigh? Magic dust

What would it be like to live in a gingerbread house? I would eat my whole house

What would you do if you got to visit Santa’s workshop? I would ask to be an elf

How do you think Rudolph rests after helping Santa deliver the presents on Christmas Eve? Rudolph sleeps in a King-sized bed

Alfred, Grade 2

What kind of technology should Santa use in his sleigh? Time travel

What would it be like to live in a gingerbread house? I would make more candy to put on my house

How do you think Rudolph rests after helping Santa deliver the presents on Christmas Eve? He can come to my house and have a feast

Odin Brar, Grade 1

What kind of technology should Santa use in his sleigh? Magic portal

What would it be like to live in a gingerbread house? I would eat the entire house and lick all the frosting

What would you do if you got to visit Santa’s workshop? I would help the elves make toys

How do you think Rudolph rests after helping Santa deliver the presents on Christmas Eve? He would take a nap and eat candy canes

Thomas, Grade 2

What kind of technology should Santa use in his sleigh? A snow globe that helps Santa

What would it be like to live in a gingerbread house? Eat everything in my way

What would you do if you got to visit Santa’s workshop? I would find my toys and run away

How do you think Rudolph rests after helping Santa deliver the presents on Christmas Eve? He eats candy canes all day

Keenan, Grade 1

What kind of technology should Santa use in his sleigh? Magic star and magic dust

What would it be like to live in a gingerbread house? I would eat my bed first

What would you do if you got to visit Santa’s workshop? I would dance with the elves

Emma Krahn, Grade 1

What kind of technology should Santa use in his sleigh? Magic star

What would it be like to live in a gingerbread house? I would eat all the gumdrops

What would you do if you got to visit Santa’s workshop? Go visit the reindeer

How do you think Rudolph rests after helping Santa deliver the presents on Christmas Eve? Rudolph goes to Hawaii

Kylee Dufresne, Grade 1

What kind of technology should Santa use in his sleigh? An iPad

What would it be like to live in a gingerbread house? Rainbow licorice for breakfast

What would you do if you got to visit Santa’s workshop? I would party with the elves

How do you think Rudolph rests after helping Santa deliver the presents on Christmas Eve? He will eat hay

Brynleigh Gough, Grade 2

What kind of technology should Santa use in his sleigh? Apple phone

What would it be like to live in a gingerbread house? I would eat my bed first

How do you think Rudolph rests after helping Santa deliver the presents on Christmas Eve? Rudolph rests in a King’s bed

Alex Cameron Kappei, Grade 1

What kind of technology should Santa use in his sleigh? Magic dust

What would it be like to live in a gingerbread house? I would eat everything

What would you do if you got to visit Santa’s workshop? I would help Santa deliver gifts

How do you think Rudolph rests after helping Santa deliver the presents on Christmas Eve? Rudolph will sleep in a bed

John M, Grade 1

What kind of technology should Santa use in his sleigh? Apple phone

What would it be like to live in a gingerbread house? I would eat the whole house

What would you do if you got to visit Santa’s workshop? I would help the elves

How do you think Rudolph rests after helping Santa deliver the presents on Christmas Eve? He would eat lots of food and he would watch TV

Liam, Grade 2

What kind of technology should Santa use in his sleigh? Rocket technology

What would it be like to live in a gingerbread house? Eat my house in two seconds

What would you do if you got to visit Santa’s workshop? I would help Santa deliver the presents

How do you think Rudolph rests after helping Santa deliver the presents on Christmas eve? He will go to Hawaii and surf

Quinn, Grade 2

What kind of technology should Santa use in his sleigh? Rocket technology

What would it be like to live in a gingerbread house? I would eat my house in two seconds

What would you do if you got to visit Santa’s workshop? I would hug Santa

How do you think Rudolph rests after helping Santa deliver the presents on Christmas eve? He would go to Hawaii and sleep on the beach

Elizabeth, Grade 2

What kind of technology should Santa use in his sleigh? Magic dust

What would it be like to live in a gingerbread house? You could have candy for breakfast

What would you do if you got to visit Santa’s workshop? Make toys for Santa

How do you think Rudolph rests after helping Santa deliver the presents on Christmas eve? Rudolph would sleep in an ice palace

Keenan Williams, Grade 2

What kind of technology should Santa use in his sleigh? Rocket technology

What would it be like to live in a gingerbread house? I would eat my house in two seconds

What would you do if you got to visit Santa’s workshop? I would party with the elves and make a big mess

How do you think Rudolph rests after helping Santa deliver the presents on Christmas eve? He would go to Hawaii and lay on the beach

Melody, Grade 2

What kind of technology should Santa use in his sleigh? Teleportation

What would it be like to live in a gingerbread house? I would eat my gumdrop bed

What would you do if you got to visit Santa’s workshop? I would be an elf

How do you think Rudolph rests after helping Santa deliver the presents on Christmas eve? He will sleep in a King-sized bed

Maverick Zacharias, Grade 2

What kind of technology should Santa use in his sleigh? Magic star

What would it be like to live in a gingerbread house? I would eat all the lightbulbs first

What would you do if you got to visit Santa’s workshop? I would move in

How do you think Rudolph rests after helping Santa deliver the presents on Christmas eve? Rudolph will sleep in his bed

Kaiya Anderlini, Grade 2

What kind of technology should Santa use in his sleigh? Apple phone

What would it be like to live in a gingerbread house? I would eat my bed first

What would you do if you got to visit Santa’s workshop? Become an elf

How do you think Rudolph rests after helping Santa deliver the presents on Christmas eve? Rest on a King-size bed

Edie Evans, Grade 2

What kind of technology should Santa use in his sleigh? Time travel machine

What would it be like to live in a gingerbread house? I would eat my whole house

What would you do if you got to visit Santa’s workshop? I would party with the elves

How do you think Rudolph rests after helping Santa deliver the presents on Christmas eve? Rudolph sleeps all day

Freddie Boutilier

What kind of technology should Santa use in his sleigh? I think Santa should have a switch that makes the reindeer go super fast and a switch that makes them slow (which he never uses)

What would it be like to live in a gingerbread house? I think it would be amazing because I would eat it and have a nice smell

What would you do if you got to visit Santa’s workshop? I would go to the candy shop and eat all of it. And then go and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus

How do you think Rudolph rests after helping Santa deliver the presents on Christmas eve? I think he goes to a sunny beach and rests and goes swimming

100 Mile House