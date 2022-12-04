Christmas markets at the 108 Mile Ranch

The hall was packed with vendors and shoppers on Sunday for the 108 Mile Ranch Community Christmas Market. Some vendors even set up shop outside the front doors. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kent and Kelly Maitland of Mountain Man Custom Woodworking and Furever Yours were at the market with an intriguing variety of custom wood products, fur-trimmed gloves and hats and handcrafted deer rattle bags.(Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Maureen and Chris Andree’s woodworking booth offered a variety of beautiful dual-purpose boards perfect for game night, serving up a cheese board or for use anywhere in the house. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Lisa Barber was at the market to help out her mom, Mary Denholm, who could not be there. The selection of throw pillows has something for everyone’s tastes. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Maggie Pugh drove down from Williams Lake to attend the Christmas market. She brought with her a selection of handcrafted items including some adorable knitted mice. They make perfect baby toys, she said. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) There were over 40 vendors in attendance at this year’s 108 Ranch Christmas Market. (Ingrid Meyer photo) There was a little bit of everything to choose from for those out Christmas shopping on Sunday. (Ingrid Meyer photo) There was creativity on display wherever you looked at the annual 108 Mile Ranch Community Christmas market. (Ingrid Meyer photo)

The 108 Mile Ranch community hall was packed on Sunday, Nov. 27 as people stopped in to do some holiday shopping at the 108 Mile Christmas market.

The creativity on display included everything from bags for every need, custom woodworking, jewelry, and candles to knitted goods, baby clothes and toys, ornaments and more.

“It’s amazing the amount of talent in this room,” said 108 Mile Ranch Community Association (108 Mile RCA) Chair Donna White.

She pointed out the way the vendors’ tables were decorated and set up to maximize the appearance of their goods. “The items that people have created. I don’t know where all this creation comes from.”

At the start of the market, each vendor was asked to donate one item to a gift basket to be raffled off at the end of the afternoon.

“You can imagine — it’s a fantastic basket by the time it’s finished,” said White. The happy winner of the raffle was Jacki Collier of Green Lake.

There were 40+ vendors for the one-day market, said event chair Ingrid Meyer. They took up both levels of the community hall and spilled outside the front doors.

“All the vendors were happy,” she said. “It was an amazing event organized by the 108 Ranch Community Association.”

Meyer said the funds raised will go to upgrading and maintaining the community hall.

The community association is hosting a second Christmas market on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a variety of arts, crafts and baking.

Hall manager Kayla Pede said that there will be fewer vendors at the second market. The main difference between the two markets is that most of the vendors on Dec. 3 will be new, or it will be their first time selling at a craft fair.

The concession will be open with a variety of drinks and food available, and Pede said there will be a raffle draw every 30 minutes throughout the day.

The first 20 children through the door will be given a free teddy bear.



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House