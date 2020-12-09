Christmas items, toys available at Free Store

St. Timothy’s Anglican Church’s Free Store will be open one last time before Christmas on Dec. 18.

Organizer Wendy Hamblin said the store has clothing available for both adults and children, with a particularly good supply of women’s blouses and men’s pants right now. It also has a fair number of plush toys, Christmas decorations, Santa Claus figurines, bottles of perfume, scented soap and more.

“The general concept of the store is to pass on good used items so they don’t go to waste and don’t get dumped. We do get a lot of things in excellent shape, some of them nearly new, so that other people who can’t afford these items pick them up,” said Hamblin, a retired librarian who has lived in 100 Mile House since 1969. “At the moment we have quite a good stock so we’re not saying you have to be desperate (to pick up items.)”

The store, which receives a lot of donations from both church members and the general public, typically opens once a month but opened twice in November because of its annual Coats for All campaign.

The Free Store will open on Friday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. and close at 2 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend the event, located in the basement of St. Timothy’s – the log church located at the corner of Horse Lake Road and Black Stock Road a kilometre east of Highway 97. The basement is not wheelchair accessible.

Hamblin noted they will be particularly careful this month about social distancing and ensuring people have enough space to stand six feet apart. Masks are mandatory, she added.

Those still interested in donating to the store can still do so by calling Hamblin to inform her they’ll be making the donation and then leaving it in the stairwell leading to the church basement. Likewise, if anyone wishes to volunteer on Dec. 18, she encourages them to also call her at 250-396-6142.

“Donations have come in faster than people have picked up items that they want and need, so don’t be shy about coming. We’d love to see you and hope we have something you’ll need,” Hamblin said.

Hamblin said they plan to have the Free Store open on the third Friday of every month in 2021, COVID allowing. She wishes everyone a Merry Christmas.

