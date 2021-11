At the 100 Mile House Christmas Market on Saturday Diana Worthington and Betty Easthope manned a booth for the Cariboo Calico Quilters. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Sylvia Wilson studies some jewellery closely as she browses the 100 Mile House Christmas Market. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Melodie Oldegbers shows Sylvia Wilson her wares at the 100 Mile House Christmas Market. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Dozens of people came out to attend the 100 Mile House Christmas Market on Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Handmade Christmas greeting cards made by Rachel Wilton, 14 were on sale at the 100 Mile House Christmas Market with the help of her mom Tracy Wilton. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Sisters Karen Robertson and Kim Watson were at the 100 Mile House Christmas Market on Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Merri Mack’s Creations’ Merri Mack and Bill Mack attended the 100 Mile House Christmas Market to sell Merri’s hand-knitted toys and clothes. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Even while selling her wares Merri Mack didn’t stop knitting toques. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Lac La Hache’s Denise Little swung by the 100 Mile Christmas Market to sell spices on behalf of Watkins. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Coreen Granger (left) and Serenity Granger’s Serenity’s Scentations booth was given a visit Saturday by Serenity’s grandmother Regina Mueller. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Dozens of people came out to attend the 100 Mile House Christmas Market on Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Dozens of people came out to attend the 100 Mile House Christmas Market on Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Dozens of vendors turned out for Christmas Craft Fair at the 100 Mile Community Hall last weekend.

Customers were able to choose from a wide variety of goods from knitted clothes to homemade jewelry.

100 Mile House