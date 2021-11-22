Christmas craft fair draws a crowd

Kenny, left, and Johnny Malm with an array of their self-created blacksmith products. (Diana Forster photo - submitted)

Hundreds of masked residents enjoyed a calm, snowless day for Interlakes Community Centre’s (ICC) second outdoor Christmas Craft Fair, Nov. 13. Regular vendors brought woodwork, preserves, dog treats, knitted goods, handmade cards, beauty products and baked goods from Lac la Hache Bakery.

Notable by their absence were the popular and well-known woodworking team of 70 Mile’s Jim and Helen Hicks who, sadly, recently moved away.

Young Kenny and Johnny Malm had a new blacksmithing display – alongside their grandmother Jody Malm’s booth—to show what they had learned from their father, Jim Malm.

The relatively new Bridge Lake specialty baker of only sourdough bread did a thriving trade. Under the name Mandrake Abbey Farms, owner Sage Folkwald tells me that she and her husband Dave will deliver orders to private homes every Saturday! (Also see mandrakeabbey.ca)

Note that proof of double vaccination and masks are mandatory for everyone entering Interlakes Community Centre (ICC)

Poker nights are back at ICC, 7 p.m. on Nov. 20, and Dec. 4 and 18. Buy-in is $10 plus $2 for the hall. The bar will be open for game breaks.

There is a huge demand for ICC’s frozen meals and more volunteers are needed every other Thursday. Cooking is from 9 a.m. to noon and packing, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Foodsafe can be done through the hall but is not necessary. Anyone wishing to help should call the hall at 250-593-4869.

A full Christmas Lunch is again planned for double-vaccinated seniors aged 75+, by reservation only. Take-out can be arranged for those who do not wish to enter the hall. The date and further details will be forthcoming.

Birthday bubbly goes to Jessica Loft, Ruth Marx, Andree Paddison, Celia Visscher, Sibylle Vogel and John DeBruyn.

