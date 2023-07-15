Ryker Devlin considers his options as he plays cards with Engage Sport North’s summer counsellors in Centennial Park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Ryker Devlin considers his options as he plays cards with Engage Sport North’s summer counsellors in Centennial Park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Children invited to try new sports in the park

Engage Sport North has begun its summer Park Play Day program

Every week this summer, Engage Sport North is providing children with chances to try new sports at their Park Play Days.

This free drop-in program takes place Monday to Wednesday in Centennial Park, Thursday at the 108 Heritage Site and Friday in Centennial Park. Children will learn how to play baseball, cards, pool noodle tag, soccer and dozens of other fun games that get them active.

Corey Harding, Engage’s park play day leader, said that so far they’ve had a good response from the community. As an athletic young man fresh out of high school, he’s excited to spend his summer engaging with youth in the South Cariboo.

“Every day you get to be outside, which is nice, and then you get to teach little kids sports,” Harding said. “They’re always fun to be around, and make jokes with you.”

Harding said that to take part, parents just need to come to Centennial Park or the 108 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., sign a waiver and then drop off their children. Each day is separated into two-hour sessions.

The program runs until the end of August, just before the start of the new school year. Harding encourages parents to consider bringing their children out so they can stay active and make new friends.

“It’s very fun. Every kid who comes here loves it. They think it’s something nice to do, both with kids they don’t know and those they go to school with,” Harding said. “It’s going to be an awesome summer.”


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

 

Corey Harding (right) laughs as he plays a hand of cards with Sterling Devlin and Aubrey Siclari. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Corey Harding (right) laughs as he plays a hand of cards with Sterling Devlin and Aubrey Siclari. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Ryker Devlin reaches for a winning hand during one of Engage Sport North’s park play days. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Ryker Devlin reaches for a winning hand during one of Engage Sport North’s park play days. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Bruce Dohan (left), Corey Harding and Aubrey Siclari are all running Enage Sport North’s park play day program in 100 Mile House this summer. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Bruce Dohan (left), Corey Harding and Aubrey Siclari are all running Enage Sport North’s park play day program in 100 Mile House this summer. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Bruce Dohan (left), Corey Harding and Aubrey Siclari are all running Enage Sport North’s park play day program this summer in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Bruce Dohan (left), Corey Harding and Aubrey Siclari are all running Enage Sport North’s park play day program this summer in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Bruce Dohan (left), Corey Harding and Aubrey Siclari are running Enage Sport North’s Park Play Days program this summer in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Bruce Dohan (left), Corey Harding and Aubrey Siclari are running Enage Sport North’s Park Play Days program this summer in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Poker Run great way for car show participants to tour South Cariboo

Just Posted

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)
Enjoying time in the Cariboo-Chilcotin this summer

The B.C. Wildfire map of the Cariboo-Chilcotin as of Saturday, July 15 2023. (Photo submitted)
B.C. Wildfire fighting 29 active fires throughout the Cariboo-Chilcotin

Corey Harding (center) is Engage Sport North’s park play day leader in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Children invited to try new sports in the park

The 100 Mile District General Hospital’s wound room has been upgraded, much to the delight of acute care manager Kathy Munroe (left), ambulatory care nurse Shay Bevaart and South Cariboo Health Foundation fundraising coordinator Brenda Devine and president Richard Bullen. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Wound room renovations completed at hospital