Children invited to try new sports in the park

Ryker Devlin considers his options as he plays cards with Engage Sport North’s summer counsellors in Centennial Park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Every week this summer, Engage Sport North is providing children with chances to try new sports at their Park Play Days.

This free drop-in program takes place Monday to Wednesday in Centennial Park, Thursday at the 108 Heritage Site and Friday in Centennial Park. Children will learn how to play baseball, cards, pool noodle tag, soccer and dozens of other fun games that get them active.

Corey Harding, Engage’s park play day leader, said that so far they’ve had a good response from the community. As an athletic young man fresh out of high school, he’s excited to spend his summer engaging with youth in the South Cariboo.

“Every day you get to be outside, which is nice, and then you get to teach little kids sports,” Harding said. “They’re always fun to be around, and make jokes with you.”

Harding said that to take part, parents just need to come to Centennial Park or the 108 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., sign a waiver and then drop off their children. Each day is separated into two-hour sessions.

The program runs until the end of August, just before the start of the new school year. Harding encourages parents to consider bringing their children out so they can stay active and make new friends.

“It’s very fun. Every kid who comes here loves it. They think it’s something nice to do, both with kids they don’t know and those they go to school with,” Harding said. “It’s going to be an awesome summer.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

100 Mile House

Corey Harding (right) laughs as he plays a hand of cards with Sterling Devlin and Aubrey Siclari. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Ryker Devlin reaches for a winning hand during one of Engage Sport North’s park play days. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Bruce Dohan (left), Corey Harding and Aubrey Siclari are all running Enage Sport North’s park play day program in 100 Mile House this summer. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

