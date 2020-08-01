Children enjoy activities at South Cariboo Rec Centre day camps

Children are getting the chance to enjoy fun day camps with COVID-19 precautions in place.

A girl taking part in the Cariboo Craft Camp traces a heart on to a piece of paper at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Photo submitted)

At the South Cariboo Rec Centre this week children are getting the chance to enjoy fun day camps with COVID-19 precautions in place.

These camps are being planned and run by members of the rec centre led by community program and events coordinator Shelly Morton.

Morton has been working at the rec centre for the past two years and finds her work to be rewarding, especially when it comes to providing programs and events for the South Cariboo.

The first of these camps was the Cariboo Craft Camp that ran all last week, from July 20-25 and was a huge success, according to Morton. Morton said the camp ran from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day and included nine children between the ages of six and 10.

The children were kept busy each day with “tons of artistic activities” in the morning, Morton said, while in the afternoon they took part in an outdoor adventure. This included outside bingo, a mural walk of 100 Mile’s murals, sailing their own handmade rafts in a local creek and more.

“Every day was a new challenge and fun for the participants and we had a great time,” Morton said. “We are excited to have another group of kids for our Wacky Water Week Sports Camp July 17-31 and another sports camp coming in the middle of August with limited space.”

The next Multi-Sport Camp is scheduled for Aug. 10 to 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is intended for children between the ages of seven and 11. Campers will play a wide range of sports and take part in a variety of fun activities throughout the week.

Morton said they will round off their summer camps in the last week of August with a Pre-Conditioning Summer Hockey Camp from Aug. 24-28. Limited space is available. There will be different age groups taking part in this camp from five-year-olds to 16-year-olds.

This hockey camp will lead into the Summer4on4 League the rec centre will host from Aug. 31 to Sept. 25 billed as a new format, with open ice and more puck touches. These changes are once more being made mindful of COVID-19 in an effort to bring the sport back safely.

While camps and activities at the South Cariboo Rec Centre may be a little different than before as they follow all COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, Morton said overall they have been successful and fun for both kids and instructors.

For more information or to register children in any of these camps, call 250-395-1353. Parents will then be issued a five-question questionnaire about their child’s health and a list of rules and safety guidelines that the campers, instructors and also the parents will have to follow via email.

A young boy proudly poses with his handmade model sailboat at the Cariboo Craft Camp. (Photo submitted)

A little girl proudly shows off her sailboat while taking part in the Cariboo Craft Camp. (Photo submitted)

Members of the Cariboo Craft Camp test the seaworthiness of their creations in a parking lot puddle. (Photo submitted)