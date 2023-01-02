Chilcotin swimmers take the plunge into Tatlayoko Lake to mark a new year

Seven hardy souls dipped into the frigid waters to kick off 2023

Swimmers get ready to take the plunge New Year’s Day, 2023, along the shores of beautiful Tatlayoko Lake. Pictured are: Meshach Emke (from left), Kelly Emke and Gideon Emke, Peter Shaughnessy, Sandra McGirr, Sabina Harris, and Roy Paul. (Roma Shaughnessy photo)

Roma Shaughnessy

Special to the Tribune

Conditions could not have been better for the annual Tatlayoko Lake Polar Bear Swim Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

The air temperature was -4C, the water temperature was 1.6C and the winds that the beautiful Tatlayoko Valley is known for were completely still.

With seven spectators cheering them on, seven hardy folks took the plunge at the north beach of Tatlayoko Lake, with two of the polar bears enjoying it so much they went back in for a second dip.

There was a lakeside campfire to warm up by after the swim, and everyone got together later for hot chocolate and goodies. It’s a great way to start the new year.

Read more: Wrestling Day unique to city of Williams Lake

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChilcotinNew Year's