Changes to recycling in TNRD

Victor Popiel’s regular correspondence for the 70 Mile area

The Thompson Nicola Regional District will make changes to the sorting of recyclables. 1. Paper and cardboard 2. Containers (plastic, metal, paper) 3.

Plastic bags and overwrap 4. White foam packaging 5. Coloured foam packaging 6. Glass bottles and jars. These changes will be phased into the area transfer stations over the next several weeks.

Check with the station for more details.

Memorial service

A large crowd gathered at the 70 Mile Community Hall July 7 to say goodbye to Henry Burdeyney who passed away on June 18. The eulogy was given by Dave Lingenfelter. Henry was known by everyone in the community and many shared their thoughts and experiences. He was 83.

VFD news

The general meeting was changed again due to the carriage driving competition on July 28 and 29.

It will now be held Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. at the fire hall on Willow Drive.

SMAC news

The next general meeting will be held on Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. at the centre. Everyone is welcome, particularly new volunteers.

Visit

It was nice to be back in 70 Mile for a short visit.

I met many people and enjoyed the experience. Some even asked if I was moving back.

