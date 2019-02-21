Change It Up promotes the positive at PSO

“When I say ‘Change It’ you say ‘Up! Change It…’ ‘Up!’ ‘Change It…’ ‘Up!’” were the energizing words of the YES facilitators at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School (PSO) last week for the Change It Up program. The YES (Youth Excellence Society) has been providing cooperative education and programming to youth in B.C. for 45 years, with a focus around fostering community values related to becoming a conscientious and thoughtful individual.

Change It Up empowers students, student leaders, and faculty to create positive community agreements and increased accountability within schools. Geoff Butcher, principal of PSO, saw the Change It Up program as a means to continue building a positive learning environment, complementing many of the school’s values and core competencies.

The week kicked off with an assembly, introducing students to the idea of waking up to their dream school: what would it look like? What would it feel like? How can students and staff change their thoughts and actions to bring PSO one step closer to that reality? Students expressed the desire for a caring, friendly, safe and fun environment.

Over the course of the week, Change It Up facilitators shared their personal stories and experiences as teenagers and role models as a means to create stronger communities of care and respect. Students participated in day-long workshops with get-to-know-you activities, cooperative games, and the development of an action plan to bring about positive changes within the school community.

“We observed strong relationship-building among students who otherwise wouldn’t interact,” said Lauren Sortome, Change It Up facilitator and PSO grad. “We heard from many students that they were more hopeful and encouraged to make and maintain more positive friendships,”

Thursday evening was a night of celebration with the “How Glow Can You Go?” dance.

Approximately 100 students donned their brightest and whitest clothing to get their glow on under the black lights. Sortome noted that “We observed an increase in school spirit and engagement at the dance.”

The week wrapped up Friday morning with an assembly highlighting the commitments that students and staff made to foster a better school environment, as well as an appearance by the Teacher Band and special guests Emma Donnelly and Mia Weir. Vannet Simons, one of the student leaders, took to the mic to demonstrate her gratitude and to share the gratitude of the other students. The assembly concluded with the unveiling of the Free Zone, a visual representation of the direction that PSO students and staff would like to go in regards to school culture and spirit.

“Following the assembly, we were approached by many students who described their experience with Change It Up as being the best week of high school ever, and changing their perspective of what’s possible in their school,” said Sortome. They went on to say, “Working with the student leaders was a huge highlight, as they show great motivation, passion, and dedication to making their school a better place.”

PSO would like to thank the following sponsors for their support in bringing Change it Up to the school: The Red Cross, the United Way Thompson Nicola Cariboo, Provincial Health Services Authority and Health Emergency Management BC, Emergency Services, 100 Mile House Lions Club and the Williams Lake and District Credit Union.

Youth aged 14 – 18 interested in participating in a YES summer camp program are encouraged to register at www.theyes.ca or call (604) 960-1377. Applicants may be eligible for sponsorship. Bus transportation is available from Kelowna and Merritt.