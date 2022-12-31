Ceramics is something anyone can do if they feel the desire to exercise their artistic side

The bisque room. So many choices for a project - how does one choose? The cool part is you can choose as many as you like. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Tammie-Lee Sarrazin Whitlock with her ceramic rendering of an Indigenous woman. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Paints, paints……(Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) …and more paints. I found the most challenging part of the process was choosing the colours to get the look I was after. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Whitlock put these together as goodie bags for one of the area craft sales. A great idea for a child to create their own piece of art. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A Canadian version of Santa Claus. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The beauty of ceramics is you are limited only by your imagination so a piece like this could be tailored to look like a cowgirl friend ,making a nice gift. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Shawn Weisner (L) Tammie-Lee Sarrazin Whitlock and Cindy Tudge at work during the Friday morning ceramics class. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ceramics is so much more than just applying a coat of paint. Cindy Tudge (L) and Shawn Weisner work on their latest creations. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) With Frieze I thought I would try a different set of colours to see how much you can change the look of a piece of bisque and make it just what you imagine. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Frodo does not look like much right now but I am assured he will look great when I am done. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

I thought ceramics would be fun and easy.

But as I sank into my seat at Tammie-Lee Sarrazin Whitlock’s Lone Butte studio last week, I began to wonder what I’d got myself into.

I stared at the array of acrylic paints in all the colours of the rainbow. My eyes wandered over the glazes, the brushes of every size, shape and angle. I got anxious just looking at the paint trays, the various jars of water holding plastic scrubbies.

I told Whitlock I didn’t think I could create anything as pretty as what the others were working on or the items she had displayed in her home.

Whitlock, owner of Lone Butte Creations, just laughed and told me to choose my piece of ceramic bisque. Sure, easy for her, she’s been doing this for 30 years.

I walked over to the shelves full of ready-to-paint items.

So many choices.

There was no unicorn so I looked for something that would be primarily white with a few random splashes of colour.

I settled on a small frog holding a bucket. How hard could it be to paint a frog green with black eyes after all?

Turns out, it is a bit more complicated than choosing your favourite shade of frog green and going at it with a paintbrush.

Each piece of bisque is painted with three different shades of related colours, depending on what look you hope to achieve.

The base or first coat is the darkest shade of the three. I was aiming for a traditional green frog so Whitlock suggested I start with dark green. Once the first coat is applied it is important it dries completely or the other two coats pull it right off, she said.

The second layer is a slightly lighter shade, in this case, forest green. This is done by dry brushing the paint on with a very hard, stiff brush which brings out lighter colour on top.

One of my neighbours at the table, Cindy Tudge, offered some encouragement. “The dry brushing is amazing. I did a koala bear and Tammi convinced me to do dry brushing,” she said. She was not convinced particularly after putting on the first dark coat of paint. “It was amazing, it came to life.”

The final colour I chose for my frog, helping to finish him off in a nice traditional frog green, was avocado.

While shaking up the paint I looked over to where my classmate Shawn Weisner was painting delicate leaf work around the outside of a bowl. She and Tudge have been coming to the class since the spring.

“I’m not artistic at all so I use stencils,” she said.

At one point, after the green parts of my frog – I called him Frodo – were painted, I kept trying to smooth the brush marks out. But rather than erasing them, they multiplied.

I considered picking up the bottle of paint and dumping it all over him. I willed myself to just leave it alone and let it dry.

Whitlock wisely pointed out that most people have two pieces going at a time, so they can be working on one while the other is drying.

I decided to try another project, heading to the bisque room again and coming back with Frodo’s sister, Frieze.

I decided to try a different colour for her, more of a greenish-brown, which involved raw umber, light avocado and finally jade green.

Ooops. I got raw umber on her watering can, which I planned to paint yellow.

Frustrating.

But Whitlock assured me it is almost impossible to mess up a ceramic piece. A coat of white paint will completely cover any colour, including black, so any slips of the paintbrush can be fixed.

I felt so much better hearing this, especially when I looked at the ragged edge of colour around my frog’s eyes.

Some things, though, can happen which cannot be fixed.

“I learned that you don’t clean a project and glaze another project at the same time. Or else you leave a criminal record around,” said Tudge “My fingerprints are now on my plates from where I had ceramic dust on my fingertips.”

She was working on a set of plates – cleaning one piece while glazing another. The dust was on her fingers and where she held the plate the dust stuck, leaving her fingerprints permanently etched in the surface.

Once a piece is covered with paint you play a game called “spot the dots.” This refers to all the places you have missed.

Sometimes a spot refuses to take the paint. This is known as a heat spot and is because of the clay itself which has either fired too hot or too low.

Dabbing or dotting the paint on the area eventually covers it over.

As Frieze gradually changed from white to raw umber, conversation flowed around the table.

When I finished for the day I looked at my two frogs.

In my opinion, they looked like a kindergarten art project.

Or worse.

But I am willing to believe I may just be able to pull this off.



