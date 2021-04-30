Centennial Park officially reopens

Katrina Pukacz (from left) holds her dog Daisy while out for a walk with her daughter Celina Alphonse and partner Alexis Alphonse. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Bella Smith smiles while playing on the monkey bars at Centennial Park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Bella Smith, 5, monkeys around on the monkey bars at Centennial Park’s playground (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Lincoln Smith and Josiah Smith hang out together on Centennial Park’s playground. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Josiah Smith (from left), Lincoln Smith, Henry Smith and Raelle Smith loving playing Centennial Park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Josiah Smith (from left), Lincoln Smith, Henry Smith and Raelle Smith loving playing Centennial Park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Centennial Park is once more fully open to the public.

The District of 100 Mile House announced on Facebook Friday, April 30 that the washrooms and parking lot are now open to the entire community. Residents have been using the park for some time and several cars were already parked in the parking lot on Friday.

Last year, the park was closed well into the summer due to COVID-19 and flooding of Bridge Creek. This year, the water is running high in Bridge Creek, but no restrictions, besides social distancing, are in place.

The spray park has not yet been turned on.

100 Mile House