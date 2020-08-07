Centennial Park fully reopened for the public

The fence has been taken down and residents now have free run of the park

Tristain Boulanger laughs as his father Mike Boulanger pushes him on the swings at Centennial Park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

After being partially closed for months, all of Centennial Park is officially open to the public once more as of Friday, August 7.

Closed due to COVID-19 and the flooding that occurred in early spring, Centennial Park was partially reopened just a month ago with the playground, spray park and washrooms all available to the public. COVID-19 guidelines are in place, such as no gathering in large groups, but children have been enjoying the park all the same.

A fence had been put up to keep the public away from the flooded banks of Bridge Creek but has since been taken down. Now the entirety of the park is accessible by the public including Bridge Creek Trail.

100 Mile House