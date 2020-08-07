Tristain Boulanger laughs as his father Mike Boulanger pushes him on the swings at Centennial Park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Centennial Park fully reopened for the public

The fence has been taken down and residents now have free run of the park

After being partially closed for months, all of Centennial Park is officially open to the public once more as of Friday, August 7.

Closed due to COVID-19 and the flooding that occurred in early spring, Centennial Park was partially reopened just a month ago with the playground, spray park and washrooms all available to the public. COVID-19 guidelines are in place, such as no gathering in large groups, but children have been enjoying the park all the same.

A fence had been put up to keep the public away from the flooded banks of Bridge Creek but has since been taken down. Now the entirety of the park is accessible by the public including Bridge Creek Trail.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Clinton RCMP seeks Citizens on Patrol

Just Posted

Centennial Park fully reopened for the public

The fence has been taken down and residents now have free run of the park

Drive-thru fundraiser wrangles $2,000

Another event is planned for Sept. 7

SD27 prepares for ‘full return’ to schools

As the clock ticks down to September, a new poll suggests many Canadian parents are on the fence about whether to send their kids to school if and when classrooms are reopened.

Clinton RCMP seeks Citizens on Patrol

Organizer hoping to have enough people to get program started in September

Tourists returning after slow start to season

After a slow start, tourists are returning to the South Cariboo.

VIDEO: U.S. Air Force pilot does fly-by for B.C. son amid COVID border separation

Sky-high father-son visit plays out over White Rock Pier

B.C. wildfire crews have battled 111 blazes in the last seven days

Twenty-nine fires remain active, as of Friday (Aug 7)

‘We don’t make the rules’: Okanagan pub owner says staff harassed over pandemic precautions

‘If you have six people plus a baby, guess what? That’s seven’ - West Kelowna Kelly O’Bryan’s owner

T-Rex earns big bids at B.C. dino auction

Over 500 dino-themed lots sold to buyers from across North America

Remembering Brent Carver: A legend of Broadway who kept his B.C. roots strong

Over the years, the Cranbrook thespian earned his place as one of Canada’s greatest actors

Statistics Canada says country gained 419,000 jobs in July

National unemployment rate was 10.9 per cent in July, down from the 12.3 per cent recorded in June

Canada plans $3.6 billion in retaliatory tariffs on U.S. in aluminium dispute

The new Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement that replaced NAFTA went into force on July 1

Canada ‘profoundly concerned’ over China death sentence for citizen in drug case

Police later confiscated more than 120 kilograms of the drug from Xu Weihong’s home

Answers to 5 common questions facing families for the COVID-19 school year

COVID-19 protocols are likely to vary even more at the school board level, and even and school-to-school.

Most Read