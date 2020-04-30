Eden Adams and her Service Dog, Zuko. The woodburning was done by her friend, Breanna Whyte, and left at the end of their driveway for her with a poster, while her family blew bubbles and sang happy birthday. (Submitted photo)

Celebrating a fifteenth birthday during COVID-19

‘She was absolutely completely shocked at our first stop’

Eden Adams ended up very surprised when her mother, Crystal Adams, took her on a drive for her birthday, says Crystal.

“She had been saying for a couple of weeks now that her fifteenth birthday was supposed to be special; that she’d been looking forward to it for a long time,” says Crystal. “She was upset that she wasn’t going to be able to see her friends.”

Crystal had told her they’d be going through the drive-through for a burger but instead they kept driving leaving the north end of town, saying they’d go for a birthday drive.

“Everybody’s house we stopped in front of at the end of the driveway and they had banners and things like that. Some of them had a present, you know, down at the end of the driveway waiting for her,” says Crystal noting that they stopped at friends’, her grandmother’s and her aunt’s homes.

They decided to drive her around, instead of having friends drive by her house because Eden had been in the house since before COVID-19 started, says Crystal.

“She hasn’t really left our house since before the kids went on spring break. She’s homeschooled but, yeah, I can’t even remember how long it’d been since she’d left the house beside taking the dog for a walk.”

Additionally, they live out at Watch Lake and Crystal thought it would be easier for her to get around than for her friends to drive by their place.

“She was absolutely completely shocked at our first stop,” says Crystal. “It’s easy for her to forget that people care about her, especially, since she’s so isolated… Even after we’d been to three, she was surprised by the fourth.”

Eden had no idea where they were going next each time, according to Crystal.

“It was great.”

Arrow (left) and Everly Duckworth help decorate a banner for Eden made with their mom, Shanna Duckworth. (Submitted photo)

