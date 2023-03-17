Cask and Cleaver takes gold at Caribrew Beer Fest

Attendees of the first annual Caribrew Beer Fest toast at the 100 Mile Community Hall. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Gina Gigliotti and Donna Barnett enjoy a drink together at the first annual Caribrew Beer Fest. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Amish Dobson (left), Ryan Chamberlin, Mike Vano and Dylan Craig enjoyed several rounds of beer at the first annual Caribrew Beer Fest. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Well over 200 people attended the first annual Caribrew Beer Fest at the 100 Mile Community Hall. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Jennifer Feissli and Amanda Grabowiecki grade their beers during the first annual Caribrew Beer Fest. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Cask and Cleaver owner Neale Ward serves a beer to Chris Pettman. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) TJ Grabowiecki grabs a beer from Brandon Baerwald of Deadfall Brewing last Saturday at the first annual Caribrew Beer Fest. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Jocelyn Casper and Dave Reedman of Fox Mountain brewing attended the Caribrew Beer Fest last Saturday in 100 MIle House. The Williams Lake brewery won bronze thanks to its Pedalstock IPA. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Dylan Bertman and Samantha Smith dig into their pulled pork sandwiches last Saturday at the Caribrew Beer Fest. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Amanda Patterson enjoys a drink at the first annual Caribrew Beer Fest. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Tanya Enns and Dene Moore share a laugh and a drink at the first annual Caribrew Beer Fest last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Dano Thompson was one of several community members who attended the first annual Caribrew Beer Fest at the 100 Mile Community Hall.

The Cask and Cleaver took home gold and silver at the first annual Caribrew Beer Fest Saturday.

Cask and Cleaver owners Neale Ward and Daniel Bratten were delighted that their coffee porter secured silver while their brand-new strawberry cheesecake sour secured gold. Williams Lake’s Fox Mountain Brewing took bronze for their Pedalstock IPA. Ward said all six of the breweries who attended had a great night.

“Each brewery had two beers and one had three so there were 13 different beers available. The feedback from the community was amazing and they loved the beer that we launched,” Ward said. “The Rotary Club of 100 Mile House did a phenomenal job securing the venue, sprucing it up and generally putting on a great event.”

Rotary club president Wolfgang Paasche said it took a lot of work for the 10 members of the club to organize the beer fest. However, he said the night turned out to be a success with well over 220 people attending.

Club member Gisela Janzen said that as of Wednesday, March 15, the club was still calculating how much money they had raised. Janzen was confident the club had come out ahead, however, thanks to local business and community support.

“It was good, well attended and I heard positive feedback from the people who talked to me,” Janzen said. “Everything went without a hitch.”

Paasche said many of the people in attendance he’d never seen before at previous rotary events. He is hopeful some might consider joining the club in the future.

“I met a couple of (new) people in my age bracket and 25 years ago, at a rotary event, I would know everybody who came into the door. Now there’s a lot of new people in the town and they obviously enjoyed having an event like this and came in droves,” Paasche said.

Chris Blandford, who recently moved to 108 Mile Ranch from Banff, said the beer fest was the perfect way to get to know the area. He said it introduced him to a few new beers including his favourite, the Deadfall Basil Brown Ale.

“I’m glad the rotary club put it on. I’d absolutely like to see more events like it in the future because, like I say, I’m new to the area so let’s see what it has to provide,” Blandford said.

Shyreen Prasad found out about the beer fest through Facebook and attended with her friends. Prasad was excited because she said not a lot of big events happen in 100 Mile House usually.

“There are lots of people to talk to and the beer is really good,” Prasad said. “My favourite beer was the strawberry cheesecake sour the Cask and Cleaver made. It tastes like swirly white candy.”

Bratten said he and Ward supported and consulted the rotary club while they put together the event. Ward said it was everything he’d hoped it would be and more for a first-year event.

“We’re definitely going to want to bring it back every year with the rotary and community’s support to try and grow it,” Ward said. “Our vision for it is to make it a 13 brewery beer festival. That’s the next milestone in our mind.”

Next year Bratten said he plans to bring in some cider and vegetarian options for food, per community feedback. As the primary brewer of the Cask and Cleaver, he said it feels good to be making beers the community enjoys.

“That’s half the fun, right, seeing the pleasure people get from drinking the beer we’re making,” Bratten said.

Janzen said they will also make a few changes to next year’s beer fest. The club plans to sell tickets physically as well as online and may change the date so it doesn’t fall on the first Saturday of Spring Break.

“The energy is now there (in the club) to move on and look at other projects in the future, not just the beer fest,” Janzen said.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

100 Mile House