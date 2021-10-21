Carrier excited to deliver the news

Warren Carlson has always wanted to be a newspaper carrier.

And this year, the 13-year-old Peter Skene Ogden Secondary student fulfilled his dream by becoming a carrier for the Free Press.

“My dad found this post on Facebook talking about how there was a newspaper route available at the 100 Mile Free Press. I’d always wanted to be a carrier so I took that opportunity to apply,” Warren said. “I waited a while and I was really worried that someone took it before us but then we got the phone call and now I’m a carrier.”

Getting the job made him “extremely excited and happy” especially when he toured his route for the first time via car and delivered papers. It was when he started walking the route the second week that he ran into issues.

Warren delivers 175 papers every week on Wednesdays and Thursdays before 6 p.m. His route includes homes along Evergreen Crescent, North Birch Avenue, First Street, Aspen Street, Elm Street and Balsam Street. He found he could only carry a single stack of 20 papers in his bag at a time and was constantly backtracking to his house to pick up more.

That’s when Warren hatched the idea to use his bike to deliver papers using an attachable trailer. He started saving up his money for a $300 trailer before finding a deal on a $100 trailer at Walmart, which he went on to buy with his first paycheck and the help of his dad. Since buying it, Warren said it’s made his job a lot easier to do.

“The most challenging aspect would honestly be pulling around all the papers (in my wagon) but it gets quite easier the more I drop off,” Warren said. “I really like seeing all the friendly faces on my route when I do it.”

While the top of his trailer is waterproof, Warren worries about riding over puddles as he’s not sure the bottom is waterproofed. When asked what his plans for winter are, Warren laughed and said his dad is thinking of hooking him up with a sled or attaching skis to his wagon so he can get around.

“I’m planning to do this job until I’m too old or I’m able to get a bigger part-time job,” Warren said. “This is a really good job and most kids would enjoy it because they get to meet new people, they get a reasonable amount of money and it’s just a fun job. I would recommend it for kids wanting a job at a younger age.”

When Waren isn’t delivering copies of the newspaper along his route he said he enjoys coding and building robots in his home.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Warren Carlson is one of the 100 Mile Free Press’ newspaper carriers who makes over 175 deliveries a week to subscribers across 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Warren Carlson didn’t like having to go to and from his home for newspapers, so he invested in a trailer for his bike to make his job easier. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)