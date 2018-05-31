Carriage driving, new bookmobile and more

The carriage driving event held May 19 at the Huber Farm was very successful.

Aided by nice weather, many visitors took in the event and asked questions about the various programs the riders performed.

The next event will be held in July.

VFD news

On May 23 the fire department was called out to a car fire in front of the 70 Mile Motel.

Only one vehicle was involved and there were no injuries.

Bookmobile

The new Thompson Nicola bookmobile went into service on May 29.

The first visit to 70 Mile will be on Friday, June 8.

It will be at the South Green Lake fire hall from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and at the 70 Mile General Store from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Please note new times and day.

SMAC news

The Seventy Mile Access Centre meeting will be held June 13 at 10 a.m. at the centre.

Everyone is welcome.