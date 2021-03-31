Carriage club to map out multi-use trail

Plans are in the works to create a multi-use trail that would stretch from Meadow Lake to 83 Mile House.

Members of the Cariboo Country Carriage Club are seeking a grant writer to apply for funding to develop the trail, which would be open to everyone from cyclists to hikers, dog-sledders, snowshoers, cross-country skiers, horse riders and buggy horses, said leader Dennis Huber.

Huber, who lives in 70 Mile House, said the group would aim to upgrade its existing 18-kilometre trail and have smaller loops branching off from it, which could work for endurance trail riding. He noted the trail already goes all the way out to Dog Creek and to Meadow Lake and way. It stops just short of 100 Mile in the other direction.

“We are probably looking at getting all the groundwork done this year and the project will kick off next year because of timing,” he said. “If we can get started on it this year that’s good.”

He said the group will be reaching out to Joanne Macaluso to see about creating endurance trail riding, as well as other groups who might want to be involved.

Sally Watson, an area director for Area E (Bonaparte) with the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, said there has been a lot more activity on the trail.

The project would help map out more routes that are continuous and signed. An app with a map of the trails could also be developed.

“This is a new project because there are so many ATVers and equestrians on the same trails,” Watson said. “Snowmobilers have mapped it but it’s not necessarily good in summer because you could be crossing a lake or a swamp. I managed to get myself lost out there and had to come back through private properties.”

100 Mile House