TNRD director Sally Watson

Carriage club to map out multi-use trail

Plans are in the works to create a multi-use trail that would stretch from Meadow Lake to 83 Mile House.

Members of the Cariboo Country Carriage Club are seeking a grant writer to apply for funding to develop the trail, which would be open to everyone from cyclists to hikers, dog-sledders, snowshoers, cross-country skiers, horse riders and buggy horses, said leader Dennis Huber.

Huber, who lives in 70 Mile House, said the group would aim to upgrade its existing 18-kilometre trail and have smaller loops branching off from it, which could work for endurance trail riding. He noted the trail already goes all the way out to Dog Creek and to Meadow Lake and way. It stops just short of 100 Mile in the other direction.

“We are probably looking at getting all the groundwork done this year and the project will kick off next year because of timing,” he said. “If we can get started on it this year that’s good.”

He said the group will be reaching out to Joanne Macaluso to see about creating endurance trail riding, as well as other groups who might want to be involved.

Sally Watson, an area director for Area E (Bonaparte) with the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, said there has been a lot more activity on the trail.

The project would help map out more routes that are continuous and signed. An app with a map of the trails could also be developed.

“This is a new project because there are so many ATVers and equestrians on the same trails,” Watson said. “Snowmobilers have mapped it but it’s not necessarily good in summer because you could be crossing a lake or a swamp. I managed to get myself lost out there and had to come back through private properties.”

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
100 Mile Lions launch cash lottery

Just Posted

Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department (HVFD) announced the loss of fire captain Ben Morhart who died tragically in an avalanche Monday at Eureka Peak after a cornice gave way. (HVFD photo)
‘He was our Superman’: Horsefly fire department, community grieves loss of avalanche victim

Ben Morhart was 37

(File photo)
Interior Health reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

Active cases are now up to 479 in the region

Eureka Peak, located east of Williams Lake, is a popular spot for snowmobilers. (File photo)
Avalanche at Eureka Peak east of Williams Lake claims life of 37-year-old snowmobiler: RCMP

Transponder detected but area too unstable for responders to go in

A healthcare worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Interior Health reports 156 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

While the region hovered around 300 active cases last week, that number is now up to 447

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020, after initial COVID-19 shutdown of indoor dining in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

Three-week suspension starts at midnight as coronavirus ‘circuit breaker’

FILE – Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau announces her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. should help 20-39 year olds ‘just like we did for seniors’ amid COVID surge: Furstenau

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau takes aim at Premier’s ‘don’t blow it’ remarks at younger British Columbians

These five 10-day-old kittens were stolen from an Abbotsford home early Tuesday morning (March 30).
Thief steals five 10-day-old kittens from Abbotsford home

Police believe culprit will try to sell them online or in public

North Cowichan councillor Tek Manhas is under review by the municipality for a Facebook post containing a sexist meme. (File photo)
B.C. councillor facing review over sexist meme posted to Facebook

‘Less bitchen’ more kitchen’: North Cowichan’s Tek Manhas apologizes for post

A community member posts a COVID-19 notice at a checkpoint on the Tsilhqot’in Nation in B.C.’s Interior. Many Indigenous communities have controlled their borders in the pandemic. (Keith Koepke/Tsilhqot’in Nation)
B.C.’s COVID-19 surge continues with 840 cases Tuesday

320 of the new cases are variants as restrictions take effect

A health-care worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
AstraZeneca vaccine to be offered to Lower Mainland residents ages 55-65 starting March 31

Moves comes after concerns over blood clots halted frontline worker vaccination program

People walk past large letters spelling out UBC at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Asian woman punched while taking out trash in Vancouver: police

Police have not yet determined whether the incident, involving a UBC on-campus employee, was a hate crime

Susanne Till, a single mother of three children, is one of six surviving victims in an attack that saw six others stabbed at Lynn Canyon library in North Vancouver. One woman died. (GoFundMe)
$173,000 raised for single mother who survived North Vancouver stabbing

Susanne Till is described by her close friend as a hardworking mother of three

Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, February 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Horgan’s COVID comments towards young people unhelpful, unfair: B.C. professor

Many in younger age groups are frontline workers, or parents of young children who are in school

A Comox Valley woman used her experience battling COVID-19 to encourage others to get vaccinated. Black Press file photo
B.C. woman wants to help others by sharing intimate look at her COVID-19 experience

“Hopefully, (my story) can show that someone you love can go through (COVID) and it is real …”

Most Read