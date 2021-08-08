Carpet bowling club calls it quits due to lack of members

Julie Hamilton, right, chose one of Johann Miller’s beautiful pens as a gift for that special someone at the Loon Bay Craft Market. (Diana Forster photo - submitted).

Interlakes Carpet Bowling Club, which ran from 2003 to 2019, recently ceased operations due to a lack of members. Leader Rose Magnusson advises that the club’s remaining funds of $1,540 were donated to 100 Mile Lions Club and Big Country Shrine Club #50 (100 Mile), which each received $770.

Interlakers send congratulations to their Peter Skene Ogden honour students: Ashlee Arthurs, Joelle Kuyek, Jenilee Schroevers (Grade 8); Elizabeth Duits (Grade 10); and Amber Conway, Veronika De Vries-Huczkowski, Dallas Schroevers and Ryan Vincenz (Grade 11).

Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) hosts yoga on Mondays and a walking club on Wednesdays. Pickleball runs from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The new Highland 4H Club meets at least monthly.

ICC is hoping that quilting, duplicate bridge and Kids Space will return in the fall. They are also seeking a fitness instructor.

Residents were sorry to learn that Bruce Barkley, previously of Sheridan Lake, passed away July 6 at the age of 74. Bruce will be interred at Lakeview Cemetery and a celebration of life is anticipated at a later date. The family asks that memorial donations be made to your charity of choice. Sincere condolences are extended to his family.

Longtime Deka Lake residents will be saddened to learn that Max Rafuse passed away July 20 at the age of 99, to be reunited with his late wife, Edith, who passed away in 2018. The couple were permanent residents and leading lights of the community since 1980 and had been founding members of Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department and its Ladies Auxiliary. For many years, Deka’s Access #7 was known as the “Rafuse/Nordquist” access. Deepest sympathy is extended to Max’s family.

A casual gathering to remember and celebrate the life of Kitty Carroll has been arranged for noon to 2 p.m., Sept. 4, at Wildmans Family Dining & Lounge (Highway 24 and Horse Lake Road). Kitty will be laid to rest earlier that same day.

Belated birthday wishes go to Lorraine Jerema, Carissa Ruscheinsky, Eva Ruscheinsky, Donna Watson, Harry Bishop, Joe Dayman and Bob Pernoski.

Birthday bubbly also goes to Alamaz Durand, Gun Granberg, Helen Morrow, Lorna Wiebe, Terry Allan, Harv Allen and Joe Visscher.

Belated anniversary wishes are sent to Barb and Ted Kerr and Laurie and Gary Sayenchuk.

Congratulations on wedding anniversaries also go to Siana Kelly and Bryan Austerberry, Peggy and Dave Lackey and Wendy and Gordon Marshall.

