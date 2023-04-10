Cariboo Women’s Fair at vendor capacity

Heather Jensen and Katlin Smith check out some rings at the South Cariboo Women’s Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Heather Jensen and Katlin Smith check out some rings at the 2022 South Cariboo Women’s Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

This year’s Cariboo Women’s Fair is already shaping up to be its biggest yet.

South Cariboo Rec Centre events coordinator Shelly Morton, who is organizing the event set for May 5-6, said they have 67 vendors signed up, an all time high for the fair.

“We are exited by how many new vendors we have. For the first time ever we are full,” Morton said. “We have a ton of new vendors who have never attended the fair before, from all over B.C., so I’m really excited to bring new vendors, new ideas and new products.”

Many of the vendors already signed up are making their own products this year, Morton said, rather than selling the products of larger companies. This includes jewelry, artwork, homemade food and freeze-dried candy.

“There are lots of creative people coming, and women in business are just making a move forward,” Morton said. “It’s not just about selling products, it’s about networking and getting their names out there.”

Morton said that the fair will open Friday with its usual ladies’ night for those over the age of 19 from 5 to 9 p.m. There will be wine and cheese given out to those in attendance, with line music and line dancing set as entertainment. Tickets are $10 each ahead of time or at the door.

On Saturday the fair will be opened up to the general public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to the vendors and entertainment, Morton said there will be wellness talks throughout the day. She doesn’t know the specific subjects at this time, but said they will revolve around women’s health.

Morton said that based on the success of the recent March Into Spring event, the town is looking forward to getting out into the public again. She encourages anyone with time in May to attend.

“We have a pretty strong support system in town, and when you plan an event you can always count on the people here making it successful by attending,” Morton said.

Anyone who has more questions about the fair, can contact Morton at 250-395-1353 or email smorton@canlansports.com.



