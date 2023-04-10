Cariboo Women’s Fair at vendor capacity

The Baladi Babes' Faith Andre and LeAnne Doucette demonstrate belly dancing at the 2022 South Cariboo Women's Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Heather Jensen and Katlin Smith check out some rings at the South Cariboo Women’s Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Heather Jensen and Katlin Smith check out some rings at the 2022 South Cariboo Women’s Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Heather Jensen and Katlin Smith check out some rings at the South Cariboo Women’s Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Heather Jensen and Katlin Smith check out some rings at the 2022 South Cariboo Women’s Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

This year’s Cariboo Women’s Fair is already shaping up to be its biggest yet.

South Cariboo Rec Centre events coordinator Shelly Morton, who is organizing the event set for May 5-6, said they have 67 vendors signed up, an all time high for the fair.

“We are exited by how many new vendors we have. For the first time ever we are full,” Morton said. “We have a ton of new vendors who have never attended the fair before, from all over B.C., so I’m really excited to bring new vendors, new ideas and new products.”

Many of the vendors already signed up are making their own products this year, Morton said, rather than selling the products of larger companies. This includes jewelry, artwork, homemade food and freeze-dried candy.

“There are lots of creative people coming, and women in business are just making a move forward,” Morton said. “It’s not just about selling products, it’s about networking and getting their names out there.”

Morton said that the fair will open Friday with its usual ladies’ night for those over the age of 19 from 5 to 9 p.m. There will be wine and cheese given out to those in attendance, with line music and line dancing set as entertainment. Tickets are $10 each ahead of time or at the door.

On Saturday the fair will be opened up to the general public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to the vendors and entertainment, Morton said there will be wellness talks throughout the day. She doesn’t know the specific subjects at this time, but said they will revolve around women’s health.

READ MORE: Cariboo Women’s Fair returns in style

Morton said that based on the success of the recent March Into Spring event, the town is looking forward to getting out into the public again. She encourages anyone with time in May to attend.

“We have a pretty strong support system in town, and when you plan an event you can always count on the people here making it successful by attending,” Morton said.

Anyone who has more questions about the fair, can contact Morton at 250-395-1353 or email smorton@canlansports.com.


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House

Previous story
UPDATE: Power expected to be back on by 4 p.m. west of Airmail Road
Next story
New therapy dogs ready to work in 100 Mile

Just Posted

Darlene LaPointe and her dog Soren went through training to become a St. John Ambulance therapy dog with Jodi Thomson and her maltipoo Kaillie. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
New therapy dogs ready to work in 100 Mile

Boston Pizza and Coast Fraser Inn in Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Fire Department contain fire at Boston Pizza over Easter weekend

The Baladi Babes' Faith Andre and LeAnne Doucette demonstrate belly dancing at the 2022 South Cariboo Women's Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Cariboo Women’s Fair at vendor capacity

The Eclectica Choir from 100 Mile House performed at the Parade of Choirs With Friends 2023 in Williams Lake on Sunday, April 2. The choir joined four other groups to participate in the fundraiser for the Hough Memorial Society which raises money in Williams Lake for cancer detecting equipment at Cariboo Memorial Hospital.(Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
The Eclectica Choir performed at the Parade of Choirs With Friends 2023 in Williams Lake