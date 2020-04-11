Area Librarian Shelby Powell and her staff are still ready and willing to help the community in accessing the Cariboo Regional District LIbrary’s online services. (Photo submitted)

Cariboo librarians encourage residents to reach out for help using online services

‘We definitely miss seeing our regular patrons’

While it may not be lending out physical books currently, 100 Mile House’s Cariboo Regional District Library is still open for business via the use of its online services.

Area Librarian Shelby Powell is relatively new to the 100 Mile House area but is getting involved with the community in any way she can, such as joining the Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy. Powell is originally from Cape Breton and came to 100 Mile after graduating from the University of Western Ontario in April of 2019.

“100 Mile is great. It’s been interesting, I first lived outside of town but now I’m living in town so I feel more connected,” Powell said.

For obvious reason, the library is closed for face to face services during this pandemic but Powell said that she and the rest of the staff are still doing their best to offer all their regular services over the phone, by email or on their Facebook page CRD 100 Mile House Library. Primarily, she said all of these methods are great for helping get their patrons set up to use their e-resources or obtain a library card for that.

Powell said they’ve been promoting a wide range of e-resources that allows people to access their online locations. The app and website Libby, for example, provided by OverDrive, is good for accessing the library’s e-books and online audiobooks, the website Gale Courses to access online learning, RBdigital to access magazines and ProQuest Canadian Newstream for newspapers, all by using their library cards. As she knows many people haven’t used these online services before, she said they’re still happy to help walk people through using them as needed.

Read More: Garfield dominates most popular items at 100 Mile Library in 2019

The library is also working to keep its in-library programming going by moving it online to their Facebook page. All their children programming they usually do in a week will be on there including Lego Club and Saturday Storytime. Powell said they’re accomplishing this by pre-filming it for families to enjoy at their own pace at home.

They’ve also modified some of the crafts they had planned for their Spring Break programs to work at home so people didn’t have to go out and buy specialized supplies. These videos are also available on their Facebook page and will be published every Thursday.

“Basically, the staff in 100 Mile, we’re just trying to help parents with kids at home who need ideas with how to fill the day,” Powell said.

When it comes to physical copies of books being lent out, Powell said it’s unfortunately impossible to do at this time. However, those who currently have books checked out do not need to worry about late fees and any books that were put on hold will remain on the shelves until the library reopens.

Personally, based on her patrons, Powell thinks downloading the Libby app will be the most useful for library-goers who tend to enjoy books or audiobooks. The nice thing about this service is that you won’t have to read off a screen, Powell said, but could instead listen to the book.

“We definitely miss seeing our regular patrons come in and we just miss seeing the public coming in. We just want to remind them we’re here for them and we know that staying at home can be stressful and if you have kids at home it can be incredibly tiring to find things to do, this our way of saying we’re here for you and want to support the community,” Powell said.

If you’re looking for a book to read with your children, Powell would suggest Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone as it is now available for free on Libby for everyone.

Powell wanted to reiterate that if anyone is having any problems with using online resources, library-related or otherwise, to feel free to reach out to the library. One can do so by calling 250-395-2332 or emailing ohmlib@cariboord.ca or simply message them on their Facebook page.


The interior of the Cariboo Regional District Library in 100 Mile House. (Photo submitted)

The 100 Mile House Cariboo Regional District Library is still providing it’s Lego Club in an online format via Facebook. (Photo submitted)

