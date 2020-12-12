Cariboo inspires side hustles

Carmen Dykstra runs Carmen’s Cariboo Crafts out of her home. The crafts have become a full-time hobby. (Submitted photo)Carmen Dykstra runs Carmen’s Cariboo Crafts out of her home. The crafts have become a full-time hobby. (Submitted photo)
Jim Williscroft creates wrought-iron unique designs. (Kelly Sinoski photo-100 Mile Free Press).Jim Williscroft creates wrought-iron unique designs. (Kelly Sinoski photo-100 Mile Free Press).

Carmen Dykstra was inspired to create when she moved to the South Cariboo.

It wasn’t just the view of Irish Lake from the back of her property, but the nature all around her.

“I fell in love with the area as time went on,” she said. “The stuff you could pick. The wood, the moss, all the things you can find.”

Dykstra used that nature to create a Christmas wreath, adding items from the local Share Shed, and “it just blew up from there,” she said. She started attending craft fairs and meeting new people. Today, she runs Carmen’s Cariboo Crafts out of a cabin at the back of her property.

She is just one of many people in the South Cariboo whose side hustles have become nearly full-time gigs as people look to shop locally or find unique gift ideas, either at summer markets or at Christmas time. Despite in-person craft fairs being curtailed as a result of COVID-19, crafters are finding alternate ways to sell their unique wares, be it online or through appointment-only sales.

“It’s become my full-time hobby,” said Dykstra, who makes all sorts of Christmas crafts and baskets as well as jewelry and other handmade gifts. “My entire house is full of work stations. I don’t make a lot of money but it’s fun and just a way to keep busy.”

READ MORE: Cruzers host Chilliwack vintage car club

Jim Williscroft, past-president of the 100 Mile Cruzers Car Club, sells his unique wrought-iron designs, mostly through word of mouth.

A former police officer, he found his niche in 1986 when he made his first piece and “it was an instant hit,” he said.

His business, Cariboo Custom Designs, is run out of his garage, where his work is hung on the walls for prospective clients, or where he works on specific requests.

It takes him about a month to design and create his projects, which includes cutting, grinding, finishing and painting them. He never makes the same thing twice.

“The designs I do are original, one of a kind,” said Williscroft, who moved to 100 Mile in 1980. “It feels good. It’s a very gratifying feeling to know somebody thinks enough of your work, your ideas, to purchase them.”

Although Williscroft relies a lot on the U.S. market for his sales, others like Dykstra focus on local buyers. Jenny Giesbrecht, who moved back to the 100 Mile House area three years ago, tends to use craft fairs as the best medium to sell not only her homemade baking but the rest of her family’s handiwork. This includes her father’s hand-tied flies, her niece’s drawings and embroidery or her mother’s knitting or crochet work.

“It’s great. Everyone is so helpful and so kind,” Giesbrecht said. “When we’ve got tourists coming through everyone is so excited to check out the markets.

“Kids love it. Kids come up with $5 and they can choose a fly and go fish.”

Dykstra would like to see an outdoor area strung out along a street in 100 Mile House where vendors can sell their Christmas art, food and crafts in a physically distanced way, to brighten up the season. “Business has been a lot harder for everybody.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
From the Free Press archives

Just Posted

Carmen Dykstra runs Carmen’s Cariboo Crafts out of her home. The crafts have become a full-time hobby. (Submitted photo)
Cariboo inspires side hustles

Carmen Dykstra was inspired to create when she moved to the South Cariboo.

A laboratory technician holds a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate that’s ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand. (Mladen Antonov | AFP)
Kelowna, Kamloops only Interior B.C. cities with freezer space to store COVID-19 vaccine

‘As the other vaccines come, hopefully, it will be a little bit easier and logistically less complicated to get it out to the remote communities’

Santa Claus pauses on a walkabout through town last week to visit with a group of children from Magical Nook Childcare Centre. The children were ecstatic, if a little bashful, to see Santa. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Santa sighting in 100 Mile House

Santa made an appearance in town last week.

(Photo submitted)
Clinton Art Society goes online

The Clinton Art Society is encouraging the community to join an online forum to share art.

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 99 new cases of COVID-19

Dec. 11’s report reveals the highest case count for the region over the last two weeks

You may have played with Lego interlocking blocks, but do you know where the company is headquartered? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: A peek into the toy box

How much do you know about past and present toys and games?

A psychology professor on Vancouver Island will conduct research on the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on learning and mental health of students. (Stock photo)
B.C. prof researching pandemic’s long-term effects on grade schoolers

Researcher hopes to ask 100 families about their experiences over time

Christmas and the holiday season will be very different for many people this year thanks to restrictions in place by the pandemic. Pixabay photo
‘This too shall pass:’ B.C. residents work through loss of holiday gatherings, traditions

Finding ways to manage and process the changes COVID-19 presents to seasonal plans

Malakai sings James Taylor’s “Steamroller Blues” in a performance at the Duncan Showroom that caught the attention of the legendary songwriter himself. (Screenshot)
VIDEO: Young B.C. singer catches the eyes and ears of James Taylor

Legendary singer-songwriter posts two videos of 11-year-old Malakai to Instagram

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds say all large provinces need stronger COVID-19 response ‘now’

Infections continue to climb in the six provinces west of the Atlantic region

Critical care paramedic Tom and advanced care paramedic Laurence finish up a 14-hour work day after being deployed as part of a BC Emergency Health Services Rapid Response Team deployed to Fort St. James this week to help provide relief to local paramedics and health support workers due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases.. (BC Emergency Health Services photo)
B.C.’s specialized COVID paramedics ‘impressed’ with Fort St. James’ community response

A BC Emergency Health Services team of paramedics deployed to Fort St.… Continue reading

An aerial view of the marine oil-spill near Bligh Island in Nootka sound that the Canadian Coast Guard posted in a live social media feed. ( Canadian Coast Guard/Facebook)
Active marine oil slick near Nootka Sound tied to historic 1968 Bligh Island shipwreck

Coast Guard, First Nations, province responding to a slick off northwestern Vancouver Island

Commissioner Austin Cullen looks over the hearing room before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. attorney general relays money laundering inquiry concerns to federal counterpart

Austin Cullen expressed disappointment with Canada’s approach to the inquiry

Most Read