Cariboo-Chilcotin wins silver in fishing derby

Anglers in our region clearly demonstrated they are among the best in the province when the first annual Shake Off the Blues ice fishing challenge was held from Feb. 13 (Family Day weekend) and all the way until March 7.

The event was organized by Sean Simmons with the Angler’s Atlas website, and prize money was handed out to those lucky enough to catch the biggest kokanee, lake trout, brook trout or rainbow trout in the North. On behalf of each winner, the organizers allocated half of the net proceeds to charity.

Northern MLAs were also asked to pick up the challenge, so our riding of Cariboo-Chilcotin went head-to-head with six other ridings ranging from here all the way north to the Peace River region.

The competition was entirely virtual to make it COVID-friendly and a fun break from the isolation we are experiencing due to the pandemic.

In the end, the North shook off the blues with the riding of Prince George-Mackenzie taking first place with 1,080 points, but Cariboo-Chilcotin followed very closely for the silver medal.

I’d like to congratulate all the anglers in our area who held up our reputation and took part in a great charity event. I know for a fact that some anglers are already getting ready for next year’s competition.

At press time we were loading the “Funchaser” and heading for 100 Mile House for a drive-through BBQ Fundraiser on behalf of the Wranglers Hockey Club. The event raised $2,650 for the local club.

One last wish to all our ranchers out there that are pulling double duty with family and job commitments and still up all night with the herds. I know how tough the work is, and my hat is off to you all.

