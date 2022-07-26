The Parkside Art Gallery. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Cariboo By Night at Parkside

The 42nd annual Cariboo Artist Guild group show starts July 28

The Cariboo Artists’ Guild is exploring a brand new theme, “Cariboo by Night,” for its newest exhibit, which will run from July 28 to Sept. 10. The 42nd annual show will be held at Parkside Art Gallery.

Patsy Granberg, president of the Cariboo Artists’ Guild and Parkside (South Cariboo Arts and Cultural Society) said “this exhibit attracts locals, summer residents and tourists who make a point to attend for the quality of work and diversity of entries.”

Seventeen members from the CAG participated in the show, with 92 paintings. Each artist contributed between two and eight pieces, including one entry that is in line with the theme, said Granberg.

“Submitted pieces will include landscapes, portraits, abstract, mixed media, collage and still life, created in pencil, pastel, acrylic, oil and watercolour,” she said.

Granberg said the CAG members look forward to the opportunity to participate in the show each year and come together for their art display.

She added the group has continued to meet and enjoy the benefits of participation either via zoom or outdoors over the past few years, “supporting each other on our individual paths of creativity through participation in the arts.”

For this year’s show, the artists will explore a new set of questions based around “Cariboo by Night,” such as “what colours remain at night” and “what is lost and what can still be seen,” Granberg said.


The Parkside Art Gallery. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
