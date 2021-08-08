Captain will miss South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department

Art Groves knew nothing about firefighting when he joined the South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department in 2009.

However, he completed all of the necessary Playbook training and moved from firefighter to captain in 2019. Groves recently retired from the department as he and his wife, Cheryl, are moving to Osoyoos.

He said his biggest takeaway from the fire department was the camaraderie and the friendships he developed over the years.

“It’s a super group of guys and very close-knit. They would do anything for you,” he said. “I’m really going to miss that part.”

Groves said he was also proud to see what the fire department has accomplished in the last 12 years – from a new building and equipment to a bigger roster of 30 members, and the development of the fire department under Chief Peter McKie. “Those are memories I’ll take with me,” he said.

Groves said being in a volunteer fire department, “certainly opens your eyes and gives you a feeling for the importance of community.

“You get to know a lot more things about the community, you get to know a lot more people in the community and I think it really opens some doors for you,” he said, adding the volunteer fire department is a true team effort. “We’re just fortunate at Green Lake we have members who want to see it work and are willing to make it work.”

Groves also served on the Green Lake Snowmobile executive in for 15 years. He said a retirement luncheon, in which he was presented with a plaque and got his helmet signed, was a nice surprise.

“I’ll hang them on the wall in the shop of my new place and I will have many memories of my time at Green Lake.”

