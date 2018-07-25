Canim Lake pow-wow united First Nations communities in shame-free celebration

Chief Helen Henderson (right) and outgoing senior princess Jayleen Michell crown the new senior princess, Ninea Harry, on Sunday, July 22. Beth Audet photos.

Canim Lake’s Traditional Pow-wow united First Nations communities and celebrated Indigenous culture without shame.

The gathering ran from July 20 to 22 and featured a grand entry, prayer, a princess pageant, games, raffles, traditional dancing and retiring of the flags.

Lucy Dick, a member of the Esketemc First Nation in Alkali Lake, said the weekend of festivities was “awesome.”

“Good drums, good singers, good dancers, good food – Canim Lake hosted us very well,” she said.

Dick said it was great to see the youth dancing in regalia without shame.

“It took us a while to get over that,” she said, referring to the older generation. “But for them, you can see there’s no shame. They love doing it.”

Margot Archie, a member of the Canim Lake council, said it would have been nice to hold the pow-wow in the arbour, as planned.

The cooler weather and intermittent rain on Friday and Saturday brought the event into the gym, which turned out to be a relief on Sunday when the sun came out in full force.

Even indoors, Archie said the turnout was excellent.

“We got to see a lot of family that we haven’t seen for years,” she said, adding that Sunday morning’s signing of the agreement-in-principle likely attracted a bigger crowd.

RELATED: The Northern Secwepemc te Qelmucw people signed an agreement-in-principle with the B.C. government

Archie said many different bands were represented at the Canim Lake pow-wow. People came from Vancouver, the mainland, Spences Bridge, Merritt, Osoyoos as well as the four local bands.

A drum group even drove in from Saskatchewan at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

The pow-wow crowned two new princesses: junior princess Eva Manzia and senior princess Ninea Harry.

Outgoing princesses Amy Truran and Jayleen Michell held their crowns for two years because of last year’s wildfires.

Archie said the crowned princess’ duties are to “live a healthy lifestyle, represent the community as much as possible at different events.” They will likely be attending Kamloops, one of the biggest pow-wows in B.C.

Angela Peters made bannock, a traditional fried bread, and bannock dogs for the occasion.

The Canim Lake band member said her favourite part of the weekend was watching her niece, Jayleen Michell, the outgoing senior princess, dance.

“I loved spending time and seeing all my friends,” she said.

Peters said she gave the leftover bannock to the Saskatchewan drumming group since they have a long trip home.

Tina Dixon, a member of the Canim Lake band, said the pow-wow is important because it “brings us back to a unity” and helps maintain traditional teachings.

“I love the experience,” she said, adding that she especially loved the beautiful singing and giveaways.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Traditional dancer David Johnson of the Esketemc First nation in Alkali Lake dancing at the Canim Lake Traditional Pow-wow on Sunday, July 22. He has been dancing for a year-and-a-half. Beth Audet photo