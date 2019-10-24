Canim Lake Community Club ramped up for the season

Twenty-one members of the Canim Lake Community Club gathered October 18th at the Firehouse Diner for their monthly dinner. Pete Hart photo.

Dear Canimites,

Hands up all those who are still eating Thanksgiving turkey. Ah ha, I’m in good company!

I’m very happy to be back after a few years’ hiatus, to serve again as your scribe for Canim, Hawkins and Mahood Lakes. Please call me at any time with your news. Here we go.

Community Club

The Canim Lake Community Club has ramped up for the season. Twenty-one people gathered for the Community Dinner (third Friday of every month), this month at the Firehouse Café. The food was great and the chatter bright as folks enjoyed the company and met some new neighbours. Ask Don Reynolds about the schnitzel. Bev McWilliams co-ordinates this activity.

The Crib group has renewed play for the season, meeting at Bev McGregor’s home every Tuesday evening at 7:00 p.m. Sheila Hart organizes this activity. There are lots of prizes to choose from for high and low scorers each night. New players are always welcome.

It may interest you to know that crib has been a part of the community’s life for many years. It was first played at Minac Lodge. An Eagle Creek Crib Championship trophy was created and has been used ever since. It was first won for a high score by Darwin Kilbreath in 1973.

Kokanee

As I write this, Kokanee, a landlocked Sockeye, have been running in Bradley Creek for about a week. Bright red on their backs, these fish are a sight to see. Check out the gravel beds just upstream of the bridge nearest Eagle Creek.

Bob Campbell told me that though they usually spawn in Eagle Creek; this is the first time in his 43 years here that they have run up Bradley as far as Hawkins Lake. Good news.

Until next time, here’s wishing you many blessings.