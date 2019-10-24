Twenty-one members of the Canim Lake Community Club gathered October 18th at the Firehouse Diner for their monthly dinner. Pete Hart photo.

Canim Lake Community Club ramped up for the season

Pete Hart’s regular correspondence for the Canim Lake area

Dear Canimites,

Hands up all those who are still eating Thanksgiving turkey. Ah ha, I’m in good company!

I’m very happy to be back after a few years’ hiatus, to serve again as your scribe for Canim, Hawkins and Mahood Lakes. Please call me at any time with your news. Here we go.

Community Club

The Canim Lake Community Club has ramped up for the season. Twenty-one people gathered for the Community Dinner (third Friday of every month), this month at the Firehouse Café. The food was great and the chatter bright as folks enjoyed the company and met some new neighbours. Ask Don Reynolds about the schnitzel. Bev McWilliams co-ordinates this activity.

The Crib group has renewed play for the season, meeting at Bev McGregor’s home every Tuesday evening at 7:00 p.m. Sheila Hart organizes this activity. There are lots of prizes to choose from for high and low scorers each night. New players are always welcome.

It may interest you to know that crib has been a part of the community’s life for many years. It was first played at Minac Lodge. An Eagle Creek Crib Championship trophy was created and has been used ever since. It was first won for a high score by Darwin Kilbreath in 1973.

Kokanee

As I write this, Kokanee, a landlocked Sockeye, have been running in Bradley Creek for about a week. Bright red on their backs, these fish are a sight to see. Check out the gravel beds just upstream of the bridge nearest Eagle Creek.

Bob Campbell told me that though they usually spawn in Eagle Creek; this is the first time in his 43 years here that they have run up Bradley as far as Hawkins Lake. Good news.

Until next time, here’s wishing you many blessings.

Previous story
‘Food doesn’t belong in the garbage’

Just Posted

Tsilhqot’in Nation thankful Trudeau and Liberals back in power

Leaders say Trudeau has been ‘instrumental’ in advancing the Tsilhqot’in Nation

100 Mile House Wranglers remain confident despite fifth loss in October

‘I really like the direction we’re moving in’

100 Mile RCMP urge caution after fentanyl turned in

The seized fentanyl will be destroyed

100 Mile business wins two International Property Awards in Toronto

‘The competition that we were up against was very daunting’

Special weather statement issued for Interior; strong winds, rain expected Thursday night

Winds gusting to 80 km/hr expected

VIDEO: Youths from foster care system call on province for more action

Group protesting in Victoria would like to see better supports for youths aging out of system

B.C. to be first to implement UN Indigenous rights declaration

No veto in B.C. legislation, minister Scott Fraser says

Canada’s top court agrees to hear B.C.’s appeal on aboriginal hunting rights

Decision could reverse the Sinixt people’s status as extinct in Canada

Almost 90 per cent of Canadian workers admit going to work sick: survey

More than one-quarter of professionals always go to the office with cold or flu symptoms

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg stops in Kamloops

Thunberg and her family travelled to Vancouver from Edmonton

B.C. dog trainer who slammed dog into concrete loses 4 pets

Glen Zeller is a dog trainer in Vancouver who operates DogTalk

B.C.-raised designer crafts election night dress for PM Trudeau’s wife

Sophie Gregoire’s golden dress has a Cowichan Valley connection

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

‘Cartoony’ mushrooms popping up across Vancouver Island are poisonous

Fly Agaric mushrooms can cause hallucinations and gastrointestinal pain

Most Read