Candy Stripers a good introduction to nursing

A group of Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School students volunteer two hours a week of their time to the 100 Mile House Hospital.

This group of 16 students, one male and 15 females, dedicate their time to helping out the hospital’s elderly patients with various things from laundry, getting water and just engaging in a conversation.

“I think the Candy Stripers is a very good introduction to nursing but also they get to see more of the medical field and it gives them an idea of what they will be experiencing when they actually do go into training and see what the job entails,” said Marilyn Niemiec, the Candy Stripers coordinator at the hospital. “Also, it’s good work experience for them because they have to behave professionally.”

Many of the students have been using it as a pathway for a career in the medical field, such as Grade 11 student Kaileigh Jacobson, who wants to become a care-aide, just like her grandmother.

“I just like helping people, I really do,” she said. ” I really want to become a care aide. The amount of work they do and helping people, it’s what I’m hoping for.”

Another student, Saffanyah Meeks said it was a great opportunity to take advantage of and learn some skills necessary for the health field.

Meeks has only been volunteering for two months or so but has already identified her favourite part of volunteering at the hospital.

“I think talking is one of my favourite things because you get a lot of different personalities and people’s backgrounds and just learning about who they are and how they go there,” she said.

Jacobson agreed, saying much of the same but said the hardest part is when the patients she forged a relationship with get very sick or pass on.

Niemiec, who has only been in the position since the fall, said the students become very independent when they get into the step of things.

Two bursaries are available to students in good academic standing and have a minimum of 30 volunteer hours. Each bursary amounts to $500.

The B.C. Association of Health-Care Auxiliaries started the student volunteer program in 1967 after studying teenage volunteer hospital programs in Ontario and in some U.S. states, such as Illinois, the birthplace of the Candy Stripers. PSO has been sending students to the hospital for over 12 years.

Founded by Margaret B. Armstrong in Evanston, Illinois, the Candy Stripers name was decided after she gave 14 volunteers during 1942 an opportunity to choose the material for uniforms and they chose red and white stripes. Afterwards, a patient said “Where is my Candy Striper tonight?”, which ended up the name of the organization.