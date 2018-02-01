Maya Geerts, Nicole Varney, Kayleigh Jacobson, Marina Guimond, Jasfia Nielsen are five of the 16 Candy Striper student volunters from Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School.

Candy Stripers a good introduction to nursing

‘I just like helping people, I really do’

A group of Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School students volunteer two hours a week of their time to the 100 Mile House Hospital.

This group of 16 students, one male and 15 females, dedicate their time to helping out the hospital’s elderly patients with various things from laundry, getting water and just engaging in a conversation.

“I think the Candy Stripers is a very good introduction to nursing but also they get to see more of the medical field and it gives them an idea of what they will be experiencing when they actually do go into training and see what the job entails,” said Marilyn Niemiec, the Candy Stripers coordinator at the hospital. “Also, it’s good work experience for them because they have to behave professionally.”

Many of the students have been using it as a pathway for a career in the medical field, such as Grade 11 student Kaileigh Jacobson, who wants to become a care-aide, just like her grandmother.

“I just like helping people, I really do,” she said. ” I really want to become a care aide. The amount of work they do and helping people, it’s what I’m hoping for.”

Another student, Saffanyah Meeks said it was a great opportunity to take advantage of and learn some skills necessary for the health field.

Meeks has only been volunteering for two months or so but has already identified her favourite part of volunteering at the hospital.

“I think talking is one of my favourite things because you get a lot of different personalities and people’s backgrounds and just learning about who they are and how they go there,” she said.

Jacobson agreed, saying much of the same but said the hardest part is when the patients she forged a relationship with get very sick or pass on.

Niemiec, who has only been in the position since the fall, said the students become very independent when they get into the step of things.

Two bursaries are available to students in good academic standing and have a minimum of 30 volunteer hours. Each bursary amounts to $500.

The B.C. Association of Health-Care Auxiliaries started the student volunteer program in 1967 after studying teenage volunteer hospital programs in Ontario and in some U.S. states, such as Illinois, the birthplace of the Candy Stripers. PSO has been sending students to the hospital for over 12 years.

Founded by Margaret B. Armstrong in Evanston, Illinois, the Candy Stripers name was decided after she gave 14 volunteers during 1942 an opportunity to choose the material for uniforms and they chose red and white stripes. Afterwards, a patient said “Where is my Candy Striper tonight?”, which ended up the name of the organization.

Previous story
Welcome Wagon visited 10 families in 2017

Just Posted

SD27 starts consultations for rural education funding

Dog Creek, Lac la Hache, Likely and Big Lake schools part of consultation

B.C.’s top doctor cites ‘trial batch,’ as possible link to rash of drug overdoses

Health officials speculate on reasons for nine overdoses in five days in the Interior

School board trustee proposes updated sexual orientation policy

Motion delayed until staff make presentation

Candy Stripers a good introduction to nursing

‘I just like helping people, I really do’

Festival of the arts registration

Bruce Madu has been named to a sub-committee of the Provincial Festival

VIDEO: RCMP puppy contest starts with a name, ends with a bond

Mounties are relying on B.C.’s most creative to help out with new names

Former B.C. Mountie found guilty in 5 indecent assault cases

A Kamloops judge found a ex-Mountie guilty of assaulting five boys in the late 1970s and early ’80s

Province marks 40th anniversary of BC Games

The games, which began in 1978, are returning to Kamloops for a third time

Alberta premier ramps up oil pipeline battle with B.C.

No more electricity discussions with B.C., Rachel Notley says

Spruce beetle killing mid-term timber supply

Rapidly advancing insect threatening Cariboo supply area

Police actions justified in incident involving B.C. officer’s death: IIO

Independent Investigations Office concludes its inquiry into Abbotsford case

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Canadian researcher concerned that 40% of crashes can be attributed to in-car distraction

Canadian Kevin Martin to be inducted into World Curling Hall of Fame

Edmontonian won gold for Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver

‘That pipeline is going to get built:’ Trudeau dismisses B.C.’s Trans Mountain move

Prime Minister says the project is in the national interest and will go ahead

Most Read