Canada Day celebrations were a hit in the 108

Community events at the 108 Heritage Site drew crowds of people to celebrate their country outdoors

Community Canada Day celebrations at the 108 Heritage Site were well-attended on July 1, drawing large crowds of families to enjoy the day outside.

There were plenty of events to experience at the 108 on Canada Day, including the 100 Mile Cruzers car display and a great line-up of live entertainment.

Save-On-Foods volunteers served the entire Canada Day cake to guests before noon. Cheryl Roseborsky is a team member who helped serve free watermelon to guests during Canada Day alongside Save-on’s assistant manager Trevor Burkitt and store manager, Fred Masales.

Mal Wood is a director with the 100 Mile Historical Society and said the celebrations were off to an awesome start: “Lots of people [are] around. It’s packed and we’re all having a great time.”

Young vocalist Eloise Hobi was one of the Canada Day performers who appeared at the 108 Heritage Site throughout the day. All performances took place outdoors on the mainstage, a wooden structure that includes a covered seating area for the audience.

Hobi performed alongside guitarist Peter Thorne for an impressive set that included a rendition of the song ‘Shallow’ from the critically acclaimed 2018 film ‘A Star is Born’. Hobi is just 12 years old but has been singing since she was a little girl.

“I pretty much started humming before I could talk,” she explained. Hobi and Thorne have performed together at past Canada Day events and Hobi has also appeared as a performer for other events in the South Cariboo.

“I like that we do the little duets together,” she said. Hobi is from Lac la Hache and will enter Grade 7 in September. She travels to Williams Lake to attend school.

Not far from where Hobi and Thorne performed, a small corral was set up for children to experience the Maverick Farms Petting Zoo.

Annaliese Bromba, 5, became quite the turkey whisperer after she spent a good part of her Canada Day amongst the animals in the petting zoo. Her mother advised that last year Annaliese was actually scared of the turkey, but this year, they’ve become friends.

Tyler Bergeron is a co-owner of Maverick Farms and says that they typically attend 10 events a year. Huckleberry the pig is a crowd favourite, said Bergeron, but Pal the goat was another star of the petting zoo.

“It’s been fun,” Bergeron said of the day’s events. “Good weather. If we get invited [again], we’ll definitely come back.”

Tristan Feissli and Andrew McAnn brought a bit of action to the 108 Heritage Site during their first time at the community’s Canada Day events. The two men demonstrated their talents in battle as part of Medi Event, a historical entertainment and martial arts group.

Feissli explained that he actually started the fencing club last fall. “We’re right in town. Actually, I was already doing some entertainment and displays before but we started the fencing club last September.”

Shy-lynn Jariett decided to donate her time on Canada Day to paint the faces of many children. Jariett is a professional make-up artist who volunteered at the event.

Pony rides were another hit of the day and were offered by donation in front of the lake that the site happens to overlook, but there were also three friendly donkeys penned in a second coral for visits with the public. The donkeys were accompanied by Christal Connolly, a volunteer, and Linda, the donkeys’ caretaker. Linda advised that 18-year-old Colonel and 13-year-old donkeys Radar and Chester have always been considered family.

Nixon, 2, and Westin Choy, 4, had a great time checking out the big, red fire trucks that were on display for Canada Day. The boys just moved to the area and attended Canada Day with their grandparents.

