Canada Day celebrations return to 108 Mile Heritage Site

Canada Day celebrations will return to the 108 Mile Heritage site on July 1, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

The Canada Day celebration is back at the 108 Mile Heritage Site this summer, following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 1, and includes various entertainment and vendors.

Opening ceremonies will feature the RCMP Colour Guard and the singing of O Canada by 108 Mile resident Demian Pettman. Welcoming speakers for the event include Tsq’escenemc (Canim Lake Band) Chief Helen Henderson, Mayor Mitch Campsall, Cariboo Regional District Director Al Richmond, MLA Lorne Doerkson, and Ulli Vogler, president of the 108 Mile House & District Historical Society.

Various musicians and bands will also play on the stage, including Ed Wahl, Mark Allen, Terra-U Band, Ballan Sisters, and Candace and Jack Copley/Peter Thorne Sound by Slapback Music.

Organizer Sheila Willams said she was excited about the event, which she believes is the biggest Canada Day event in the area.

The event will be a fundraiser for the 108 Mile Heritage Site, and Williams said “of course the museum is open.”

The last Canada Day event in 2019 saw more than 2,000 people, Williams said, and she expects a good turnout with similar numbers at this year’s event.

The event also includes appearances from the 108 Mile Volunteer Fire Department and 100 Mile Cruzers Car Club.

“If we find someone who wants to dress up in heritage clothes for the school teacher, we will have the schoolhouse open for children,” Williams said. A silent auction will also take place, which Williams said was thanks to generous donations.

Along with a ‘Kids Corner,’ which according to Williams includes a couple of games, there will also be Mal Wood’s Junior Firefighter Challenge. Williams said participants will run, pick up a hose and pretend to put out a fire during the challenge.

There will also be vendors and Carol’s Canteen, as well as a barbeque and concession. Williams said, “I’m hoping for cotton candy,” although she’s not completely sure yet whether they have some.

“Everyone we’ve talked to is very excited, very pleased,” said Williams. “Just come on down and join us, and have a great time.”



