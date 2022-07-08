Canada Day BBQ, bake sale slated for Deka Lake

Come enjoy the Canada Day BBQ at Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre, 7571 Pettyjohn Rd., Sulphurous Lake, at 4 p.m., Friday, July 1.

Bring your own meat to barbecue, a dish to share and a lawn chair. Coffee, tea, water and condiments will be supplied.

Ladies auxiliary

Not to be outdone by circumstances, Deka Ladies Auxiliary (LA) will hold a Bake Sale at both Deka Lake’s Access #5 (Hurst Crescent) and Higgins Lake’s Access #3, from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 2. You’d be wise to get there early!

They will also accept new memberships from residents (male or female) who wish to become part of the LA’s future renaming and community activity: $5 per household/family per annum.

Residents can expect further bake sales on Sunday, July 31 and Sept. 4.

Deka’s LA was delighted to award this year’s $500 scholarship to Jack Miller-Davis, of Lone Butte.

Jack has been accepted into an underwater welding course on Vancouver Island starting this summer. How exciting is that?! Many congratulations, Jack!

Bridge Lake Fair

As this year’s communication with Northern Development Initiative Trust went awry, Bridge Lake Fair Association (BLF) was thrilled and enormously grateful to the South Cariboo Community Enhancement Foundation for stepping in and granting the Fair $2,500 to cover the cost of this year’s entertainment.

Pick up your BLF Entry Booklet, to allow you to enter and showcase your best offerings on Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cheers

Many congratulations to past and present Interlakes’ Peter Skene Ogden grads: Vanessa Betschart, Amber Conway, Emma Law, Dallas Schroevers, co-valedictorian Ryan Vincenz, and Owen West. We wish you all a wonderful future!

Birthday bubbly goes to Mary Shennum and Don Charlton. Many congratulations on wedding anniversaries are sent for: Rita and Al Nordquist’s 65th; Alyce and Stan Matthews’ 63rd; and Susan and Mel Grahn’s 34th.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterstrong

100 Mile House