Cadets induct a new officer in 100 Mile House

Lillian Wiebe is inducted into the Cadet Instructors Cadre by Captain Tabitha Fournier of the 2887 Rocky Mountain Rangers Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps last month. (Photo submitted)

Last month the 2887 Rocky Mountain Rangers Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps welcomed a new member into their Cadet Instructors Cadre.

Longtime volunteer Lillian Wiebe was sworn into the Canadian Armed Forces by Captain Tabitha Fournier at the Horse Lake Training Centre. Fournier said Wiebe first became involved in cadets when her children joined, and was part of the sponsoring committee for the last few years.

“Lillian joining our local unit has made it so we have more staff to support the cadets we have and the new ones who will come,” Fournier said. “She plays a critical role in the instruction and implementation of the cadet program for the youth of 100 Mile House.”

Watching Wiebe’s enrolment were a half-dozen members of the community, the cadets and representatives from the Royal Canadian Legion and 100 Mile RCMP.

“This ceremony is usually conducted at a CAF Recruiting Centre, where family of the new member may be invited to witness the ceremony,” Fournier said.

“It is a solemn and significant occasion, marking the transition from a civilian life to a military one, with all the obligations that the latter entails.”

Fournier said Wiebe has entered the cadre with the rank of Officer Cadet, which she’ll hold until she completes two initial courses. Once done she’ll receive a King’s Commission and be given a rank, most likely that of Second Lieutenant.

Wiebe will then join Fournier and the other officers who are responsible for the implementation of the cadet program. Throughout the year they run activities including drills, marksmanship, first aid, navigation, winter training and outdoor survival. Any child over the age of 12 is free to join at any time during the year.

For more information, Fournier asks the public to visit Cadets.ca or leave a message at 250-395-1181.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>

100 Mile House