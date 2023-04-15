Lillian Wiebe is inducted into the Cadet Instructors Cadre by Captain Tabitha Fournier of the 2887 Rocky Mountain Rangers Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps last month. (Photo submitted)

Lillian Wiebe is inducted into the Cadet Instructors Cadre by Captain Tabitha Fournier of the 2887 Rocky Mountain Rangers Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps last month. (Photo submitted)

Cadets induct a new officer in 100 Mile House

Lillian Wiebe has officially joined the Cadet Instructors Cadre

Last month the 2887 Rocky Mountain Rangers Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps welcomed a new member into their Cadet Instructors Cadre.

Longtime volunteer Lillian Wiebe was sworn into the Canadian Armed Forces by Captain Tabitha Fournier at the Horse Lake Training Centre. Fournier said Wiebe first became involved in cadets when her children joined, and was part of the sponsoring committee for the last few years.

“Lillian joining our local unit has made it so we have more staff to support the cadets we have and the new ones who will come,” Fournier said. “She plays a critical role in the instruction and implementation of the cadet program for the youth of 100 Mile House.”

Watching Wiebe’s enrolment were a half-dozen members of the community, the cadets and representatives from the Royal Canadian Legion and 100 Mile RCMP.

“This ceremony is usually conducted at a CAF Recruiting Centre, where family of the new member may be invited to witness the ceremony,” Fournier said.

“It is a solemn and significant occasion, marking the transition from a civilian life to a military one, with all the obligations that the latter entails.”

Fournier said Wiebe has entered the cadre with the rank of Officer Cadet, which she’ll hold until she completes two initial courses. Once done she’ll receive a King’s Commission and be given a rank, most likely that of Second Lieutenant.

Wiebe will then join Fournier and the other officers who are responsible for the implementation of the cadet program. Throughout the year they run activities including drills, marksmanship, first aid, navigation, winter training and outdoor survival. Any child over the age of 12 is free to join at any time during the year.

For more information, Fournier asks the public to visit Cadets.ca or leave a message at 250-395-1181.


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>

100 Mile House

 

Lillian Wiebe was inducted into the Cadet Instructors Cadre by Captain Tabitha Fournier of the 2887 Rocky Mountain Rangers Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps last month. (Photo submitted)

Lillian Wiebe was inducted into the Cadet Instructors Cadre by Captain Tabitha Fournier of the 2887 Rocky Mountain Rangers Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps last month. (Photo submitted)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Freeze dryer opens up new business opportunity

Just Posted

Lillian Wiebe is inducted into the Cadet Instructors Cadre by Captain Tabitha Fournier of the 2887 Rocky Mountain Rangers Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps last month. (Photo submitted)
Cadets induct a new officer in 100 Mile House

Kayla Joseph is the founder of Head in the Clouds Treats, a new freeze-dried candy company in 100 Mile House. The Lone Butte resident said her candy has a flavour up to five times more intense than regular candy. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Freeze dryer opens up new business opportunity

Nadia Kulyk (centre) shows Kolton Kitchell and Ty Williams how to play the trumpet during a concert at 100 Mile Elementary School last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
PHOTOS: PSO Band performs for 100 Mile Elementary

B.C. Premier David Eby at the Crofton mill announcement, backed by Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation Brenda Bailey. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program doubling