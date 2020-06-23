Cadets finish out the year with no ceremonial review but with awards still rewarded

‘We would like to see everybody have a happy and productive summer’

While they did not cap off their year with their usual annual ceremonial review 2887 Rocky Mountain Rangers (2887 RMR) Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps still received their awards and promotions via a zoom call this month.

The commanding officer of the 2887 RMR is Captain Shawn Dulmage who has held the position for just over three years now and is a 12 year CIC officer, or a member of the Cadet Instructor Cadre. Dulmage took over administrating the program after his son got involved with the unit, which is open to both boys and girls.

“You have to be at least 12 to join and when you become 19 you age out,” Dulmage said. “It’s provided free of charge to any youth that’s interested so we strive to promote good citizenship, leadership, physical fitness as well as stimulating within the cadets an interest in activities of the Canadian armed forces.”

During the 2019/2020 year, Dulmage said he had 26 cadets adding that they accept enrollment any time of the year though COVID-19 has made that a little difficult. Anyone interested in signing their child up for cadets or finding out more can contact him via 250-395-5290 or via email at shawn.delumage@cadets.gc.ca.

Like many other programs, Dulmage said cadets virtually came to a halt as COVID-19 restrictions went into place in March. He said that he kept in contact with his cadets to ensure they’re doing well and to keep their spirits up but they’ve been unable to deliver their usual program.

As they’re still listening to the provincial health authority and government, they were unable to hold their usual annual ceremonial review this month though he plans to hold some form of ceremony in the fall to properly end the year. That being said, Dulmage chose to announce award winners and promotions via a zoom call this month. They include:

Top Green Star – Cpl. Olivia Harper

Top Red Star – MCpl. Taylor Norum

Top Silver Star – Sgt. Rachel Shaw

Top Gold Star – Sgt. Brooklyn McMichael

Most improved Cadet – MCpl. Taylor Norum

Best Junior NCO – Sgt. Rachel Shaw

Best Senior NCO – MWO Abigail McIlravey

Best Attendance – Cpl. Eric Kissick

Legion Medal of Excellence – Sgt. Elton Klassen

Lord Strathcona Medal – MWO Abigail McIlravey

Several promotions were also given out, mostly consisting of senior ranks.

“Promotions are based on what they achieve in the program as well as time, service and that sort of thing,” Dulmage said. “The lower ranks are achieved by participation and time in and the senior ranks are based on merit, achievement and ability.”

Dulmage said the cadets are always pleased when they are promoted or recognized with awards for the effort and commitment they show to the program.

Looking ahead to the next year, Dulmage said they’re still figuring out how their training is going to be conducted and added it’s something they plan to work at over the summer. It will all depend on the situation regarding the pandemic both locally and across the province he confirmed but they will be shut down until at least September.

With no summer camps or programs taking place for his cadets to attend Dulmage encourages them to stay active over the course of the summer and do their best to have fun.

“As always, we would like to see everybody have a happy and productive summer,” Dulmage said. “We encourage them to take this summer and have some fun with their friends and their family and we look forward to getting our program going again in the fall and seeing them back in the fall.”

