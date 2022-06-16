Cadet corp celebrates 50 years

The 2887 Rocky Mountain Ranger Army Cadet Corps march during their annual ceremonial review last Saturday. (Photo submitted)

The 2887 Rocky Mountain Ranger Army Cadet Corps celebrated 50 years this month with a ceremonial review and parade.

The June 4 parade, the first in three years, included 15 of the corps’ 19 cadets and was commanded by master warrant officer and Sgt. Maj. Brooklynn McMichael.

“It was really nice because the kids got to show their parents and the past commanding officers that came what they’ve learned this year,” said Capt. Tabitha Fournier, the group’s commanding officer. “They all did really well with their marching considering (parts of our year) weren’t in person.”

Several family members and friends attended the parade along with retired commanding officers including Lt.-Col. Al Beck, as well as captains Randy Schenkeveld, Lynn Henville, Ray Carlson and Shawn Dulmage.

They were joined by Mayor Mitch Campsall, Canadian Rangers Patrol Cmdr. Clayton Bennett, and Heather Prodnuk, president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 260.

Cadets were awarded stars based on their length of service, including a Green Star to Cpl. Mason Peters, a Red Star to Master Cpl. Landen Berube, a Silver Star and Junior NCO Award to Sgt. Olivia Harper and a Gold Star to warrant officer Taylor Norum.

Fournier said awards also included the Most Improved Award to Cpl. Damien Ma, and Personal Achievement and Best Senior NCO awards to master warrant officer Rachel Shaw.

Fournier said the two most sought-after medals this year, the Royal Canadian Legion Cadet Medal of Excellence and the Lord Strathcona Medal, were presented to Harper and Shaw respectively.

Shaw later inherited the position of sergeant-major from McMichael, who is leaving the unit to attend post-secondary.

The cadets awarded the Sponsoring Committee Award to Bree Contracting. Fournier said the two-hour event went extremely well.

“Most of them haven’t been in a parade before because of COVID so going from not being on a parade to what they did this year was just amazing.”

The program is open to any youth between the ages of 12 and 18, free of charge. They meet once a night during the school year for training and take part in weekend activities. For more info, call 250-395-5290 or visit Cadets.ca.

100 Mile House