Cabin destroyed by fire

Victor Popiel’s regular correspondence for the 70 Mile House area

The 70 Mile House fire department were called out to a fire on Cunningham Road. The 100 Mile fire department assisted on the call as they were equipped to enter the structure.

The cabin was totally destroyed.

Get well wishes

Marlene Rozendahl was transferred to 100 Mile Hospital after a short stay in Vancouver.

Elsie Trottier is home recovering from the flu and she is feeling much better. She is still waiting for knee surgery.

Alma Prescesky is home recovering from an operation.

Road closed

The road out to Pressy Lake washed out because of snowmelt and lack of trees due to the fire. Detours were in place south thru Loon Lake or north thru Sheridan Lake.

Good Dinner

The pot luck supper held Mar. 16 was a big success. In addition to the dinner, there was a silent auction and a 50/50 draw. The proceeds of $900 were donated to the Pawluk family who lost their house to the fire on Cunningham Road.

VFD news

The 70 Mile Volunteer Fire Department AGM was held on Mar. 26. There was an election of officers and the results are: president Dennis Huber, vice president Miriam Livingston, Secretary Lisa Schramm, Treasurer (temporary) Lisa Schramm. Directors Rod Mickelson, Jesse McMahon, and Ken Grant.

Lisa will be treasurer until a new volunteer can take over. Several former volunteers have retired, Gail Moseley, Jeff Warner, and Cam Robb.

They were thanked for their many years of service.

Hall news

There will be a bake and craft sale on April 20 at the 70 Mile Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will also be an Easter egg hunt from 12 to 1 p.m. For info call Miriam at 250-456-7531.

Drop in

The drop in program at the Community Hall has been very popular and it will continue as long as there is sufficient interest.

Bookmobile

The TNRD Bookmobile will not be here in April, due to the Easter long weekend. The next scheduled visit is May 10.

SMAC news

My last column contained an error in the time of the AGM on April. 13. The meeting will begin at 12 p.m.

