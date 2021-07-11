Busy summer in Lac La Hache

I am amazed at how quickly the weather changed in the last 10 days or so and all the things that have happened as a result. It is definitely bringing back memories of the wildfires in 2017, hearing the sounds of the bomber planes and the helicopters flying overhead steady.

Unfortunately, it has not all been fun and games, some serious stuff has been happening in our community recently. There was a fire on an empty lot on Eagle Avenue where it could have been disastrous if not for some quick action by neighbors and the local fire department. There was also a report of a vehicle fire 10 kilometres north of Lac La Hache. Folks passing by stopped and helped put out a grass fire that had also started. Many of the comments were: “how fortunate to travel with a shovel, came in handy!”

Not everyone was comfortably sitting in air-conditioned homes, some people had to work in this heat wave. As a result, some businesses had to either close for a few days to protect their workers or change their working hours. Thank goodness that we seem to be in a bit of a cooling trend right now even though we did not receive any rain that was in the forecast. I think it would be a blessing to have some now or in the next few days.

Pam King did manage to work some of the time and is happy to report that the total for the hamper fundraiser has climbed to $310 – great job, gals.

READ MORE: A love for people keeps Judy Boehm volunteering

Skookum Scoops has added milkshakes to their long list of ice cream flavors as well as deluxe waffle bowls. New hours of operation are as follows: open Monday and Thursday 12-5 p.m., and Friday Saturday and Sunday 11-6 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Greeny Lake Volunteer Fire Department also has a big fundraiser – 1,500 tickets are up for grabs to win a 50/50 draw with a potential $15,000 prize. Tickets are selling for $20 each and can be purchased from Lac La Hache Food Mart, Donex, Gopher Rentals and Kal Tire. A contact number for more info is Barb Noiles 250-396-4088 or email at glvds20@gmail.com.

Students enjoyed the last few weeks of school, with many fun activities on the agenda. There were days of outdoor learning, ice cream treats from Skookum Scoops and a field trip to Lake of the Trees where activities included rock wall climbing, archery, canoeing, playing in the water and an opportunity to use the rifle range. For students wishing to ride the bus next fall, they must be registered before July 31.

The Northern Health Connections bus started up running again on July 5, the rates are very reasonable and many routes are being offered. The only requirement is to book 24 hours in advance as no walk-ons will be allowed. The number to call is 1-888-647-4997 or check info online at https://nhconnections.ca

The Community Club held a regular meeting on June 22, the first one since last October. We are pleased to congratulate Wrenn Yano, the successful recipient of a $500 scholarship. Plans are taking shape for the Garlic Festival scheduled for Sept 18-19. We are totally excited to be hosting it again this year and are having a big call out for volunteers to help out with parking and working at the gate. If you can help, contact Jeanette at 250-706-8566 and she will fit you in the schedule.

Pickleball has started, practices are held three times per week at the Rolf Zeis Memorial Arena. For info, contact Bob Hansen at 250-396-7276.

New members are always welcome to join us and this meeting we welcomed Brent Rutherford.

As a result of the pandemic, monthly meetings were put on hold but will now resume on the third Tuesday of each month. July 20 is our next scheduled meeting and it will also be our Annual General Meeting. All are welcome to attend and we hope to see you all that night at 7.30 sharp. Please mark this date on your calendar.

I would like to congratulate Bobbie Crane on being the recipient of the AFC monthly Conservation award for her painting of the Snowy Owls. The whole community is so proud of you!

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Summer Lisoway tries out archery at Lake of the Trees field trip photo (Photo submitted by Lac La Hache Elementary School)