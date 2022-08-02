Busy summer for South Green Lake community

Bob and Lorrie Walker were all smiles at a farewell party held in their honour at the Green Lake Snowmobile Clubhouse. The long-time volunteer made their home at South Green Lake for 17 years before moving to the Okanagan Lake Country. (Diane Sullivan photo).

Several area residents showed up at the Green Lake Snowmobile Clubhouse to give Bob and Lorrie Walker a fond farewell.

After 17 years living at South Green Lake, the Walkers have purchased a home in the Okanagan Lake Country.

The Walkers thanked the community for the heartwarming farewell party and generous gift from Quails Gate Winery & Bistro.

“How thoughtfully selected, factoring in the close proximity of our new Okanagan home in Lake Country,” Lorrie said.

She added there would be no more shovelling snow and “clearing our massive driveway (at South Green Lake) among other yard maintenance issues for Bob.”

Lorrie said she was honoured to act as Snowmobile Club secretary for 12 years and Bob was the newsletter editor for many years. She took over as recording secretary in 2006 under the direction of then-president Ron Thurston. She officially retired from the position in 2017.

Lorrie thanked Fire Chief Roger Graham for his “well-versed dedication to Bob for the honour of being assigned the duty of Department Fleet Maintenance director.”

The community is held together by the integrity of each individual working together in harmony, she noted.

“The spirited synergy in the community is unsurpassed by any other place in the province,” she added. “Lastly, [perhaps first and foremost], we’d like to extend our appreciation to John and Diane Sullivan and their band of willing helpers who stepped up to the plate to make our parting party unforgettable.

“Thank you all for collectively making Green Lake a special place to call home.”

Community Day back on July 30

The Community Day event will be up and running again at the South Green Lake Fire Hall (546 Green Lake South Rd.) on July 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It will be a fun-filled day for every member of the family.

Fire department members will park firefighting vehicles outside of the Fire Hall. Youngsters can climb on the trucks to pretend to be firefighters.

The firefighters will also have a few games – bucket brigade, tug of war and a relay – and people will be able to spray water with the fire hoses with a little help from firefighter assistants. Other activities for youngsters include a fish pond and the Kids Table with crafts and colouring.

The famous Auxiliary pies – blueberry, cherry and strawberry rhubarb – will be on sale for $10 apiece. There is a limited number of pies available this year. Hotdogs, beverages and ice cream will be available by donation and raffle baskets for those who wish to buy tickets.

All proceeds will go to the B.C. Professional Fire Fighters Burn Unit.

A sprinkler demonstration will also be part of the event, and South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department trainers Del Westfall (250-456-2267) and Dave Plenert will take orders for sprinklers.

A table will be set up for people to make donations to the Halloween and New Years’ fireworks displays, as well as a firefighters’ booth for donations to the burn unit.

Thompson-Nicola Regional District employee Emily Branch will provide information on what can be recycled. She will also be answering recycling questions from people who visit her booth.

The local FireSmart crew will hand out free battery-operated smoke and CO detectors to those who don’t have hard-wired detectors in their homes and/or cabins and haven’t already received the free alarms. People are encouraged to drop by and ask the Local FireSmart Representatives questions about how Fire Smarting their homes, cabins and property can make their property and buildings more resilient against wildfire destruction.

In memoriam

John William (Bill) Kent, 86, passed away suddenly but peacefully at 100 Mile District General Hospital from health complications associated with ongoing health issues on July 5.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Pat, and their four children; Jack, Bonnie, Chris and Scott. Bill was also survived by his sister Shirley Hargreaves, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The Green Lake community sends its condolences to the family members.

Melanie McEachen, 63, passed away at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops on July 2 after a prolonged illness. Her husband, Herb Weitzel, and family members had a small celebration of Melanie’s life at their South Green Lake home. A community Celebration of Life for Melanie will be held at the Green Lake Snowmobile Clubhouse on Sept. 3 at 1 p.m.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterstrong