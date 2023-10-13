Busy and beautiful autumn in Lac La Hache

Aren’t we fortunate to be experiencing a most beautiful fall this year? At first it was just the bushes changing colors and then all of a sudden, the leaves on the trees exploded into such a vivid gold. Now those same leaves are flying around in the air and covering the ground.

On Sept. 25 the winds picked up and several trees fell on the power lines, creating an outage in our area from approximately 10 am until 4:30 pm. A very long day for most of us, as the BC Hydro outage line was not very informative as to when power would be restored. Finding out after the fact that a fire started when the trees hit the lines was frightening, to say the least. The Greeny Lake Volunteer Fire Department was called and worked alongside BC Hydro to put out the fire.

We are pleased to welcome our new principal, Mark Lewis, to Lac La Hache Elementary School. There is an open invitation to meet the staff at a BBQ at the school Oct. 12 from 4-6 pm. A few dates to keep in mind: Oct. 20 is a Professional Development Day and there will be no school for students; and on Tues, Oct. 31 students will have a costume parade and dance after lunch.

The school is offering a grab-and-go breakfast program this year, as well as a hot lunch on Thursdays. There is a Strong Start program on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This program is based on parent participation for children 0-5 years of age and includes a healthy snack, outside and gym time, arts and crafts, stories and songs, and play-based learning. Register at the school with a birth certificate and health card.

There are two fitness programs offered in Lac La Hache – one by Gale Ogden on Tuesday mornings 9 a.m for cardio/combo and 10 a.m. for pilates, and another by Taylorann fitness on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 6:15 p.m. These two ladies worked jointly on a fundraiser for the Pioneer Centre on Sept. 23 and decided to continue the fundraising effort throughout October. Many thanks for donations of draw prizes. Attend a class to be entered into the draw at the end of October.

There has been ongoing work at the arena and the good news is the compressors have been fixed! Sheamus and his friend worked many long hours but got it done. The next project will be general cleanup and concrete work to repair the crack in the floor. Tentative plans are to start putting in the ice around Oct. 20. A new scoreboard has been installed. Many thanks to Norm and Diane Wood for lending their tractor to lift it into place, Vern for supplying the scaffolding, and to the volunteers who helped.

Registration has opened up for 100 Mile Old Timers Hockey Association, with games planned Tuesday and Thursday nights from November until March. Please contact Matt at 250-395-0602 or Dale at 250-395-0144 for more information.

There is a possibility of a Women’s Recreation Division hockey tournament Nov. 10-12. Entry fee is $1,200 per team, which would include minimum three games and a banquet and dance.

The Flea Market held at the Community Hall on Sept. 24 generated a lot of traffic. The next one will be held on Oct. 29 – see you there!

The crib tournament was a huge success, drawing 32 players from Williams Lake, 100 Mile and the 108, as well as some local community players. This definitely is a favourite event and another is planned for Nov. 25.

This past week we hosted our Thanksgiving Turkey bingo with approximately 100 people in attendance. The progressive jackpot was not won, so come out and try your luck. The jackpot is now over $2,500 and Oct. 25 is the end of our bingo season for this year.

As of Oct. 1 Q Brew Coffee is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to Monday. They may also be open some Wednesdays. There may be a change in hours once Mt. Timothy ski hill opens for the season.

The one event everyone waits for all year long – The Thrift Store season is coming to an end and will be hosting a $5 and $10 bag day on Oct. 14. Make sure you stop in and find that special item/treasure you have been looking for.

And sadly, our community has lost a long-time resident – Jamie Williams – our condolences to the family and friends. Rest in peace Jamie.

Greeny Lake Volunteer Fire Department works along with BC Hydro following a wind storm Sept. 25, 2023. (Submitted Photo)