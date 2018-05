Small Business B.C. is hosting seminars in Quesnel, Williams Lake, 100 Mile and Cache Creek

Small Business B.C. is promoting its free seminars, Are You Ready? Disaster Proofing Your Business, which take place next week in Quesnel, Williams Lake, 100 Mile House and Cache Creek.

The seminars aim to help small businesses prepare for any number of disasters, including fires, flooding earthquakes and tsunamis.

The event will take place in Quesnel June 4, Williams Lake June 5, 100 Mile House June 6 and Cache Creek June 7.

