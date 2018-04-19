Bursary open for 70 Mile, Green and Watch Lake

The 70 Mile and Area Community Fund is accepting applications for a bursary to those who plan to further their education or skills training. Anyone can qualify if you have a connection to the 70 Mile House, Green Lake, Watch Lake or surrounding area.

Just send a letter of 300 to 500 words stating your education plans and connection to the area to the 70 Mile and Area Fund, c/o Sue Wheeler, Box 29, 70 Mile House, BC V0K 2K0.

Include any volunteer, community service, and extra-curricular activities that you have participated in. For more info go to seventymilecommunityfund@outlook.com.

VFD news

There was an incident at the 70 Mile General Store when a vehicle pulled away from the gas pump with the nozzle still in the vehicle.

Fortunately, the pump had shut off and the spill was minimal.

The season for grass burning is approaching and resident are reminded to get approval before burning.

The fire department is running a FireSmart raffle.

Tickets are available at the 70 Mile General Store. Prizes include a rooftop sprinkler, fire extinguishers, smoke alarms, and more. The draw will be held May 27.

The AGM was held March 15. An election of officers was held and the results were: president Dennis Huber. Vice-president Miriam Livingston, Treasurer and temporary secretary Gail Moseley, and directors Jeff Warner, Rod Mickelson, Jesse McMahon, and Cam Robb.

Bookmobile

The Thompson-Nicola library van will be at the 70 Mile Community Hall on April 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.