Building blocks to the future

Tucker Gust carefully hammers a nail into a piece of wood in the schoolyard of 100 Mile Elementary. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Tucker Gust carefully hammers a nail into a piece of wood in the schoolyard of 100 Mile Elementary. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Recent UBC grad Alana Meyer is SD27’s new elementary applied design and skills technology career and resource teacher. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Recent UBC grad Alana Meyer is SD27’s new elementary applied design and skills technology career and resource teacher. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Recent UBC grad Alana Meyer is SD27’s new elementary applied design and skills technology career and resource teacher. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Recent UBC grad Alana Meyer is SD27’s new elementary applied design and skills technology career and resource teacher. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
A group of 100 Mile Elementary Grade 7 girls work on their projects at Youth Discover the Trades. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)A group of 100 Mile Elementary Grade 7 girls work on their projects at Youth Discover the Trades. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Dustin Robb prepares to drive a nail into a piece of wood at 100 Mile Elementary. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Dustin Robb prepares to drive a nail into a piece of wood at 100 Mile Elementary. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Jordyn Meville said she enjoyed doing woodworking with her friends for once at 100 Mile’s Mini Youth Discover the Trades event. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Jordyn Meville said she enjoyed doing woodworking with her friends for once at 100 Mile’s Mini Youth Discover the Trades event. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Grace Yang lines up her next hammer blow at Youth Discover the Trades in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Grace Yang lines up her next hammer blow at Youth Discover the Trades in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Jordyn Meville carefully lines up a nail to complete her design at 100 Mile Elementary. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Jordyn Meville carefully lines up a nail to complete her design at 100 Mile Elementary. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Matisse Alfaro carefully taps a nail deeper into her block of wood at Youth Discover the Trades. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Matisse Alfaro carefully taps a nail deeper into her block of wood at Youth Discover the Trades. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Dustin Robb and Toran Todd seek a hard sturdy surface to work on at 100 Mile Elementary. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Dustin Robb and Toran Todd seek a hard sturdy surface to work on at 100 Mile Elementary. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Conner Bougie carefully ties some string around a nail before threading it around the rest of his nails to create a simple design. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Conner Bougie carefully ties some string around a nail before threading it around the rest of his nails to create a simple design. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Lauren Aikenhead wraps red string around the nails driven into her block of wood to create a simple heart design. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Lauren Aikenhead wraps red string around the nails driven into her block of wood to create a simple heart design. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
David Corbett SD27’s career program coordinator David Corbett. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)David Corbett SD27’s career program coordinator David Corbett. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile Elementary rang with the sound of hammers last week as students took part in the Youth Discover the Trades program.

Using nails, wood and string, the students set about making their own colourful 3-D design. It was one of two activities that allowed the children to experiment in the carpentry and plumbing trades.

“Living in 100 Mile House and the Cariboo, in general, it’s very much a resource-based economy and there are a lot of these jobs available for these kids to move into,” Alana Meyer, who teaches SD27’s new elementary applied design and skills technology career and resource program. “Giving them the exposure and the exploration aspect while they’re younger gives them the ability when they go into high school to pick their electives.”

Meyer said the program is a mini-version of a larger event held each year. Tradespeople are usually invited to work directly with the students but due to COVID-19 protocols, the school instead used a form of “speed dating” visits with the professionals such as Ross Thompson of R&R Electrical and Jayco Plumbing’s Justin Guimond.

READ MORE: 100 Mile Elementary students celebrate a week of music with concert

“We had a bunch of tradespeople come in and the kids interviewed them and asked them all kinds of questions about their careers. The rest of the week we had the kids come in their cohorts and do a plumbing and carpentry activity,” Meyer said.

For the plumbing session, the students were challenged to build a gravity-based “roller coaster” out of pipes for marbles, while for carpentry, they used nails and string to create a design on a block of wood. Grade 7 students Tucker Gust and Jordyn Meville said they enjoyed the program.

“I do a lot of woodwork at home so it’s kind of fun to do it with my friends,” Jordyn said. “They’ve been enjoying it a lot.”

David Corbett, SD27’s coordinator of career programs, said the 100 Mile students were game to try some different activities and work with their hands. His main goal is to give students options about potential careers.

“Every year we try to expand. One of the key things when we do our Youth Discover the Trades program, with Industrial Trade Authority BC, we like to have actual contact with tradesmen,” he said. “Hopefully next year we’ll be back to some of the things of the past but adding some of these new activities also and just making it that much more beneficial for the kids.”


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Previous story
Students tell stories through pictures

Just Posted

Tucker Gust carefully hammers a nail into a piece of wood in the schoolyard of 100 Mile Elementary. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Building blocks to the future

100 Mile Elementary rang with the sound of hammers last week

Julie Wiebe and Rachel Thomas have enjoyed exploring the 100 Mile House area with their trusty Nikon DSLRs in hand these past few weeks. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Students tell stories through pictures

Julie Wiebe and Rachel Thomas now see the world through the lens of a camera

Leah Buckner has been reported missing north of Lac La Hache. (Submitted photo)
Update: Missing woman in Lac La Hache found safe

Leah Buckner was last seen Thursday heading out for a hike near Kokanee Bay Resort

Marianne Van Osch (Patrick Davies, 100 Mile Free Press photo)
Interest in vegetable gardening grows during COVID-19

Marianne Van Osch column

Indigenous leaders and elders held a ceremony to pray for the safety of the salmon, ecosystems and cultural heritage affected by Trans Mountain’s plans to drill under the Fraser River on May 29, 2021. (Contributed)
Indigenous leaders hold ceremony for Fraser River salmon as Trans Mountain prepares to drill

“Any leak or spill at any time from the pipeline would be devastating to wild salmon” :Matriarch

Logging industry supporters gather in Mesachie Lake on Saturday, May 29. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
VIDEO: Vancouver Island loggers rally against Fairy Creek blockades

‘We’re not here to protest anybody or do anything illegal,’ says Lake Cowichan logger Brock Harrison

Luke Hengen with Logan, his diabetes alert dog, under his right arm. (Photo courtesy of Luke Hengen)
‘Perfect pairing’: Former B.C. man’s diabetic alert dog helps him get back to life

Luke Hengen’s confidence, sense of adventure restored by service dog Logan

Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian responded to the discovery of the remains of more than 200 Indigenous children at the former site of a Kamloops residential school Friday, May 28, 2021. (Splatsin photo)
Survivor support needed in wake of ‘unimaginable’ mass burial discovery: Okanagan chief

“It really is about you — you survived that horror, and it’s important that you get what you need,” Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian said

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Health Canada extends expiry of thousands of AstraZeneca shots by another month

A Health Canada spokesman says there are 49,000 doses across Canada that were previously set to expire Monday

Colorado has had its eye on Vancouver Giants netminder Trent Miner for some time, signing him in 2019 and putting him on the ice with the AHL Colorado Eagles for six games earlier this season. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley-based Giants goalie Trent Miner signed to NHL team

Manitoba native, recently lauded for humanitarian efforts, key in Vancouver net last three seasons

Megan DePew, co-owner of Sequim Bee Farm. (File photo)
B.C. creates buzz by declaring May 29 the day of the honey bee

B.C.’s minister of agriculture, food and fisheries said the insects are an integral part of B.C.

Prince Rupert Community Paramedic Jessica Friesen during Paramedic Service Week from May 23 to 29 said it is the toughest day of a person’s life when they have to call 911. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. paramedics service more than half a million calls per year

Paramedic Jessica Friesen says it’s the toughest day of a person’s life when they have to call 911

A cyclist heads west on Industrial Way in Chilliwack soaking up the springtime sun on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Thursday, June 3, 2021 is World Bicycle Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 30 to June 5

World Bicycle Day, Hug Your Cat Day and Hole In My Bucket Day are all coming up this week

Pairs of children’s shoes are placed on the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery as a memorial to the 215 children whose remains have been found buried at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, in Vancouver, on Friday, May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver memorial growing to honour 215 children buried at residential school site

‘It’s a harsh reality and it’s our truths. It’s our history and it’s something we’ve always had to fight to prove,’ says chief Rosanne Casimir

Most Read