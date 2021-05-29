Building blocks to the future

Tucker Gust carefully hammers a nail into a piece of wood in the schoolyard of 100 Mile Elementary. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Recent UBC grad Alana Meyer is SD27’s new elementary applied design and skills technology career and resource teacher. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Recent UBC grad Alana Meyer is SD27’s new elementary applied design and skills technology career and resource teacher. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A group of 100 Mile Elementary Grade 7 girls work on their projects at Youth Discover the Trades. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Dustin Robb prepares to drive a nail into a piece of wood at 100 Mile Elementary. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Jordyn Meville said she enjoyed doing woodworking with her friends for once at 100 Mile’s Mini Youth Discover the Trades event. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Grace Yang lines up her next hammer blow at Youth Discover the Trades in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Jordyn Meville carefully lines up a nail to complete her design at 100 Mile Elementary. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Matisse Alfaro carefully taps a nail deeper into her block of wood at Youth Discover the Trades. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Dustin Robb and Toran Todd seek a hard sturdy surface to work on at 100 Mile Elementary. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Conner Bougie carefully ties some string around a nail before threading it around the rest of his nails to create a simple design. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Lauren Aikenhead wraps red string around the nails driven into her block of wood to create a simple heart design. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) David Corbett SD27’s career program coordinator David Corbett. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile Elementary rang with the sound of hammers last week as students took part in the Youth Discover the Trades program.

Using nails, wood and string, the students set about making their own colourful 3-D design. It was one of two activities that allowed the children to experiment in the carpentry and plumbing trades.

“Living in 100 Mile House and the Cariboo, in general, it’s very much a resource-based economy and there are a lot of these jobs available for these kids to move into,” Alana Meyer, who teaches SD27’s new elementary applied design and skills technology career and resource program. “Giving them the exposure and the exploration aspect while they’re younger gives them the ability when they go into high school to pick their electives.”

Meyer said the program is a mini-version of a larger event held each year. Tradespeople are usually invited to work directly with the students but due to COVID-19 protocols, the school instead used a form of “speed dating” visits with the professionals such as Ross Thompson of R&R Electrical and Jayco Plumbing’s Justin Guimond.

“We had a bunch of tradespeople come in and the kids interviewed them and asked them all kinds of questions about their careers. The rest of the week we had the kids come in their cohorts and do a plumbing and carpentry activity,” Meyer said.

For the plumbing session, the students were challenged to build a gravity-based “roller coaster” out of pipes for marbles, while for carpentry, they used nails and string to create a design on a block of wood. Grade 7 students Tucker Gust and Jordyn Meville said they enjoyed the program.

“I do a lot of woodwork at home so it’s kind of fun to do it with my friends,” Jordyn said. “They’ve been enjoying it a lot.”

David Corbett, SD27’s coordinator of career programs, said the 100 Mile students were game to try some different activities and work with their hands. His main goal is to give students options about potential careers.

“Every year we try to expand. One of the key things when we do our Youth Discover the Trades program, with Industrial Trade Authority BC, we like to have actual contact with tradesmen,” he said. “Hopefully next year we’ll be back to some of the things of the past but adding some of these new activities also and just making it that much more beneficial for the kids.”



